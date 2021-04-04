Spriggan: Netflix confirms the release in 2021 with a teaser, new details soon?

This morning, Netflix held a special event called “Netflix Anime: Mega Rich 2 Hours Special“, in which all the great anime series (original and otherwise) coming out in the course of 2021 were presented. Among these is also Spriggan, the exclusive anime presented in the winter of 2019 and presumably close to the release.

Below you can take a look at the teaser published by the official Netflix Twitter profile, which he promised during the event the imminent arrival of new information on the series. Attached you will also find the recap of all the major series to be released by the end of the year, among which also stand out Records of Ragnarok, The way of the Apron e Baki Hanma: Son of Ogre.

As for Spriggan, Netflix hasn’t been too generous with the information for the time being. We know for a fact that the series is an adaptation of the 1989 manga’s Hiroshi Takashige e Ryoji Minagawa, and that the production is entrusted to the guys from David Production (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Fire Force). However, we will soon know new details, including hopefully the release date.

