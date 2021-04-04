JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, how did fans react to the big announcement?

After almost two years from the conclusion of Vento Aureo, the production of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, part six of the incredible manga by Hiroiko Araki, has finally been made official. A few moments after the announcement the web has literally exploded, and we decided to celebrate by sharing the best fan reactions with you.

First of all, it is good to point out that the first to celebrate was Ai Fairouz, the voice actress of Jolyne Cujoh. The girl, former interpreter of Hibiki Sakura in How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift?, Has in fact announced that she will lend her voice to the protagonist: “I can’t live without JoJo. This series is what convinced me to pursue this career, and when the production confirmed me for the role, I cried for hours. I love Jolyne and am grateful to be able to lend her my voice!“.

Fans flooded Twitter instead, causing JoJo to end up in trends, both a USA and Japan. Below you can take a look at some funny comments from fans, but opening your profile you will find that hundreds of them are posted for every minute that passes. We remind you that for the moment the series does not have a release date, but taking into account what was done with Vento Aureo a debut by the end of 2021 cannot be ruled out.

And what do you think of it? Have you already read the manga? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, we leave you with a fantastic cosplay of the new protagonist of the series, the beautiful Jolyne Cujoh.