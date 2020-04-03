Spider-Man: Venom sneaks into real life through this unknown substance

Share it:

Some of you may have already noticed that Venom is revolutionizing Twitter in the last few hours. However, and although many would like it to be for news related to the next Venom 2The reason for that popularity has nothing to do with the Tom Hardy movie.

Actually, it doesn't even have to do with Marvel, other than that the reference is to a character from his comics. The thing is, an unknown substance has been found, in real life, which many Spider-Man fans are relating to a kind of symbiote, like Venom's. Below you can see the video.

because world war 3, australia burning down, kobe bryant dying, and a worldwide pandemic weren’t enough now we have venom https://t.co/qvw8LRh7wH – trey. (@treyonfilms) April 3, 2020

The video was published last Thursday (via Comicbook) with a question that we can all ask ourselves when viewing its content: "Does anyone know what this is?". Spider-Man fan responses were swift, with many people convinced that it is about alien life. Obviously, everything will have a much more scientific and understandable explanation, but at least it is something curious and truly unusual.

In any case, the fact that many Twitter users have linked this unknown substance with a Venom symbiote is simply because the movement that we can see in the video is very similar to the one we all know about the character. Basically, it feels like a bunch of black trash is moving and retracting itself when someone touches it.

As for possible explanations, there have also been many users who claim that this mass could be a species of worm called Lineus longissimus. Also known in our language as the boot cord worm.

Basically it is one of the longest animals on Earth. Certain specimens found on the coast, when unwound, measure up to approximately 55 m. Another option, fully feasible, is that it is simply a setup to create social alarm. What do you think?