Star Comics and Ubisoft announce a historic collaboration for Italian publishing

The world of comics and video games was shocked by the surprising announcement of a collaboration between the Italian publisher Star Comics, and Ubisfot, leader in the videogame sector, for the publication of many comics dedicated entirely to the franchises developed by the French company, including the famous Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs.

There are already comic transpositions of some of the works published by Ubisoft, but this collaboration was essentially born from the fact that Star Comics is a publishing house with more than thirty years of experience behind it, and has always published works of great importance both in terms of manga, just think of Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE, My Hero Academia, but also for what concerns American comics.

Etienne Bouvier, Ubisoft’s Publishing Content Manager EMEA has shown all his confidence in the quality of the work that the publisher will do, as reported in the following statement: “Star Comics is the best partner we could hope to have in Italy, and I’m sure he will know offer Italian readers faithful and quality translations of Ubisoft comics, proposing editions that will fully reflect the authors’ visions “.

Claudia Bovini, Editorial Director of Star Comics, then commented: “Ubisoft is a precious partner, and we are very happy that they have chosen us for this great adventure. Their extraordinary and multifaceted universes deserve to find the right dimension even for comics: this is our goal. We feel a great responsibility, and we can’t wait to share what we are doing “.

To celebrate the start of this important collaboration, Astra, Satr Comics’ western comic label, will release a small volume containing a brief history of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, distributed free of charge in the comic store and bookstore, with also some information and insights on the continuation of the editorial project. It has been confirmed that a regular publication will come after the summer, with a series dedicated to the cute Rabbids and then give space to Assassin’s Creed. The volumes in question will be of large format, and hardcover.

Furthermore, at 17 today 13 April, it will be possible to follow an in-depth event regarding the initiative on the YouTube channel and on the Facebook page of Star Comics.

We remind you that Star Comics will celebrate ONE PIECE with special editions of volumes 98 and 99, and we leave you to all the announcements made by the publisher for the Hanami Manga Festival 2021.