Brutal reduction of the iPad Pro 11 “Wi-Fi and 1 TB with LiDAR sensor at Amazon: save almost 300 euros on Apple’s most powerful tablet

Despite the fact that there are several manufacturers that develop and market tablets with the Android operating system, Apple's iPad continues to be the favorite among consumers around the world for its wide range of apps adapted to its large screen.

Buy the 11 “iPad Pro (2020) at the best price

Announced and released in March 2020, the latest generation iPad Pro is still made up of two models





New Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch Wi-Fi 1TB) – Silver (2nd Gen)

Announced and released in March 2020, the latest generation iPad Pro is still made up of two models, and the one in this offering is the one with 11 “IPS LCD ProMotion screen with a resolution of 1,668 x 2,388 pixels, True Tone technology and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is made mainly of aluminum, with a glass front.

Incorporates the potente procesador Apple A12Z Bionic con Neural Engine, an eight-core chip that is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM memory to move with ease the iPadOS 14 operating system, a variant of iOS with exclusive functions for the Cupertino tablet. Due to its power, it is capable of running any compatible app and video game available in the App Store without problems.

One of its most important novelties is the 12 + 10 MP dual rear camera with LiDAR scanner, designed for augmented reality tasks. On the front we find a 7 MP TrueDepth camera that integrates the Face ID facial recognition-based security system, since it does not have a physical start button.

It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 networks. Battery recharging is done via USB-C, which can also be used for connecting external devices. Dispose of four speakers to provide great sound quality, and compatibility with the second generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard with trackpad.

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.