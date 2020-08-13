Spider-Man, revealed the title of the third Marvel Cinematic Universe film?

Share it:

Spider-Man is probably the most profitable object of speculation in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe: also thanks to the well-known vicissitudes on the character's image rights, the third film starring Tom Holland's Peter Parker is becoming a highly anticipated event on which to hypothesize everything and the opposite of everything.

The first topic of discussion is obviously the title: in the uncertainty of what it will be, it is decidedly strange to refer to this new film as a Spider-Man 3 with too much Raimian references. Some rumors, however, seem to have revealed the mystery.

In these cases, as always, the conditional is a must: the rumors are however becoming more and more insistent and refer to this new film with Tom Holland as Spider-Man: Homesick. As already stated a little while ago, there are rumors that have not yet found confirmation from the upper floors: if this were confirmed, however, the title would actually go to fit perfectly with previous Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

What do you think? Would this title of the new film about our favorite Wall Climb convince you? Would you have expected anything else? Waiting for confirmations or denials tell us yours in the comments! Meanwhile, a few days ago, fans celebrated Spider-Man's birthday; for the future, however, there is talk of Kraven as the new villain of Spider-Man in the MCU.