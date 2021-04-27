The MacBook Air M1 reaches a new historical minimum price on Amazon, for 961 euros: portability, autonomy and power

Apple has not left anyone indifferent with its new computers with an integrated M1 chip, the first processor developed by the company for both laptops and desktops. The MacBook Air is one of the first to incorporate it, and the version with base configuration is very low on Amazon at 1.129 euros 961 euros, its historical minimum price.

the MacBook Air with its base configuration

Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

The MacBook Air is one of the lightest and thinnest notebook computers on the market and also one of the most powerful with the new M1 chip, a processor with an eight-core CPU with up to 3.5x performance and up to an eight-core GPU with up to five times faster graphics, plus the 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning.

Keeping the design of the previous generation and a 13.3 “Retina IPS LCD display with native resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels per inch with millions of colors and 16:10 aspect ratio. It has two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports compatible with charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gbps), USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps).

Weighing approximately 1.29 kg, this version has 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB of internal SSD storage. Its autonomy is another of its strengths: with a single charge it is able to withstand up to 18 hours playing multimedia content. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

