Spider-Man: Miles Morales' debut album is one of the most requested

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sony opened its conference with the announcement of a new title from Spider-Man, coming to PS5 in the Christmas period. Contrary to expectations, this is not a sequel, and above all it will not revolve around the figure of Peter Parker.

Instead, it will focus on its counterpart to the Ultimate Universe, Miles Morales. Following the announcement, the character's first debut album – Ultimate Fallout # 4 – has become one of the most coveted items by comic book collectors.

Dozens of copies were sold on eBay, starting at $ 60 for a second print up to 1000 for a Near Mint 9.8 copy appreciated by the Certified Guaranty Company. Just a few weeks ago, a CBCS signed by the artist Mark Bagley had been purchased for just under $ 330, while today it would have benefited from a significant increase.

The issue was released for the first time in 2011, and contained within it stories of Brian Michael Bendis, Jonathan Hickman, Nick Spencer, Bagley, Gabriel Hardman, and Sara Pichelli. This is the second relaunch of Marvel's Ultimate Universe, representing the starting point on which the rise of Miles Morales will be built.

Spider-Man meets Batman: Italian voice actors give voice to a crossover story. Spider-Man and the DC-themed Easter egg: the time the hero saved Batman's family.