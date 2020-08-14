Spider-Man climbs among the skyscrapers of Naples in Ivan Nathan's cosplay

Share it:

Spider-Man he has always been one of the most iconic characters in the world of comics. Stan Lee's creature is probably the most famous superhero, appreciated by many readers and who has undergone important changes over the course of the various publications. One of the latest character changes were narrated in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The Peter Parker played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has, in the last film, faced threats around the globe. Spider-Man has indeed visited cities such as Venice, Prague and London in the Homecoming sequel, but what would have happened if during the trip had also visited the south of our peninsula? Cosplayer Ivan Nathan, stage name of Ivan Esposito, shows us a possible result.

In the full-bodied set of photos uploaded to his Instagram page, the Neapolitan shows us a Spider-Man cosplay in Naples, more precisely at the Business Center. The complex of skyscrapers helps a lot to identify the character who is on the buildings or in the streets of the area. Shooting one of the most recent suits of the character (excluding the first photo that refers to Spider-Man 3), Ivan Nathan creates the perfect setting for this disguise.

