Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the grand finale to Sony’s animated Spider-Verse trilogy, the incredible cast of Spider-Man (Shameik Moore), Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld), and their incredible Spider-friends are getting ready for an adventure that may be their last one.

To suggest that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the first installment in this remarkable trilogy, was somewhat successful would be the most understatement of the century. Not only did Marvel Studios and DC Studios miss the mark with their compelling multiverse-based plots in their respective Oscar-winning features, but Into the Spider-Verse also raised the bar for animation, serving as an inspiration for subsequent hits like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

While the title has changed, the cliffhanger conclusion of the second film strongly suggests that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was simply the first half of a two-part tale. The original title was Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part 1.

You would not be surprised to hear that the thrilling tale may be coming to a close sooner than you think in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third and, presumably, last installment in the plot. Everything you need to know about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, including its cast, release date, narrative elements, and more, is right here.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Release Date

There is no set date for when Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released. Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally scheduled to debut on March 29, 2024, when it was revealed in 2021 with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Nevertheless, Sony said in July 2023 that Beyond the Spider-Verse will no longer be released by the company. Depending on how long the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last, the studio reportedly considered a slew of different release dates.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Cast

We anticipate the return of all the key characters from Spider-Verse 2. Hailee Steinfeld plays Gwen Stacy, Oscar Isaac portrays Miguel O’Hara, and Shameik Moore plays Miles Morales.

Based on the film’s ending, it’s safe to assume that several characters from Across the Spider-Verse will return, such as the adorable Peni Parker played by Kimiko Glenn, the comical Spider-Ham played by John Mulaney, and the unfortunate Peter B. Parker played by Jake Johnson.

Here is the expected cast list for Beyond the Spider-Verse:

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis

John Mulaney as Peter Porker / Spider-Ham

Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker / SP//dr

Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar / Spider-Man India

Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart “Hobie” Brown / Spider-Punk

Nicolas Cage as Peter Parker / Spider-Man Noir

Jason Schwartzman as Dr. Jonathan Ohnn / The Spot

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman

Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis

Andy Samberg as Ben Reilly / Scarlet Spider

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099

Greta Lee as Lyla

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Plot

While narrative details for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse remain unknown, the enormous cliffhanger conclusion of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse provides a good hint as to the story’s direction.

Miles clashes with the Spider Society in Across the Spider-Verse after gaining abilities he shouldn’t have and setting in motion a chain reaction that endangers the interdependent lives of every spider person. After escaping Spider-Man 2099 in an attempt to alter his father’s destiny, Miles is stranded on the dangerous Earth 42, where Spider-Man is not present.

While Miles faces off against his version, now known as the Prowler, in the opening scene of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Gwen and her newly assembled alliance will attempt to rescue him. All the meantime, Spot keeps developing into a horrific manifestation of multiversal travel as Miguel O’Hara tries to protect the multiversal canon. However, at this time, no details are available beyond that.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Creators

Legends of animation Justin K. Thompson (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs), Kemp Powers (Soul), and Joaquim Dos Santos (The Legend of Korra) are anticipated to make a comeback as the trio of directors from Across the Spider-Verse to Beyond the Spider-Verse. Animation heavyweights Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who have worked together on several projects like Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The LEGO Movie, Clone High, and more, will also continue to produce the picture.

Screenwriter Dave Callaham, who worked with Lord and Miller on Legend of the Ten Rings, will also be contributing to the script with Shang-Chi. Also making a triumphant comeback is Daniel Pemberton, who scored “The Bad Guys,” to write the film’s thrilling soundtrack.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Trailer

There won’t be a Beyond the Spider-Verse teaser trailer until about the middle of 2024 since the first one usually drops around four months before the release date. That is, however, just a best estimate at this time since the release date is still up in the air.