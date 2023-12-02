Snow White: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

To continue the tradition of Disney adapting its animated movies into live-action features, one such picture is 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. In 1812, the Brothers Grimm published Grimm’s Fairy Tales, a collection of German fairy tales that included Snow White’s Tale. Not only was it Disney’s first animated feature picture, but it was also the first full-length conventionally animated feature film.

It was high time for a live-action remake of the picture that launched Disney’s animation series. The first announcement of a live-action Snow White remake came in October 2016 from Walt Disney Pictures. Around 211 years after the story’s first publication, it will be reimagined as a live-action film including A-list actors. Let me fill you in on all the data we have about the film’s release, cast, and more.

Snow White Release Date

On March 21, 2025, cinemas will welcome Snow White. The intended release date was March 22, 2024. Disney, however, decided to postpone the film’s release by a whole year because of the continuing SAG-AFTRA Strike. Along with the announcement of the postponement, Pixar’s Elio was also postponed until 2025.

After several setbacks, filming finally concluded in July 2022; the film will have been in development for three years before its release. We are all aware of how the COVID-19 pandemic became the last roadblock to the creation of everything, even Snow White, which had originally been planned for March 2020.

The formal start of main filming was March 7, 2022, but it was already marred by another setback the next week when the set caught fire, with tremendous flames. Since filming was not taking place, thankfully, no one was hurt. The filming continued thereafter, and Zegler announced its completion in July of last year.

Snow White Plot

Inspired by the 1937 animated feature “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the live-action Snow White is a modern take on the beloved tale. To avoid repeating biases from the first animated film, Disney seems to be taking a fresh approach to the seven dwarf characters. During the D23 event, the story’s main actress Zegler hinted at certain modern changes that were made to appeal to a more progressive audience.

Since the original picture didn’t include the eponymous Seven Dwarfs, Disney shortened the title to “Snow White” as well. A new character, who would portray Snow White’s romantic interest, is also added to the film. A lot of changes have been made, which might drastically alter the storyline compared to the original.

Snow White Cast

Luckily, the role of Snow White in the live-action remake goes to Rachel Zegler. In Steven Spielberg’s 2021 version of West Side Story, she had her first film role. Golden Globe winner for Best Actress—Movie Picture Comedy or Musical, she co-starred with Ansel Elgort and Adriana DeBose.

In the role of the Evil Queen, Rachel will act alongside Gal Gadot. Gal rose to fame portraying the role of Wonder Woman in several DCEU features, including as the original Wonder Woman, its 1984 sequel, and Justice League. After teasing the part during the 2021 premiere of her Netflix film Red Notice, Gal was officially cast as Snow White in November of that year.

Rachel Zegler as Snow White

Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen

Andrew Burnap as Jonathan

Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman

Colin Michael Carmichael

Martin Klebba as Grumpy

Snow White Makers

Marc Webb will helm the next picture. His résumé includes features like 500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Reportedly, Greta Gerwig (Barbie) and Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train) are collaborating on the script for the film version, according to Deadline.

Snow White Trailer

Yeah, that’s wrong. Snow White has not yet had a trailer released by Disney. Having stated that D23 in September 2022 was the venue for the film’s premiere. The moss-covered woodland, the Queen’s ornately built castle, and Snow White’s home in the woods were among the notable locales that were briefly seen.

In the teaser shown at the fan meeting, Ziegler briefly appeared as Snow White, Gadot as the Evil Queen, and Snow White’s hand dropped as the poisoned apple landed beside her. Since the teaser is not yet accessible to the public, viewers will have to patiently wait to get a preview of the enchanting movie.