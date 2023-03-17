SouthSide Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The show was made by Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, as well as Sultan Salahuddin, of whom two are the main characters.

It tells the story of recently graduated college students who work at a “rent-to-own” store and therefore are trying to get ahead in business.

They do it because they want to do well at it. But even after a few ideas, they still can’t figure out what the goal is. Each season of 10 episodes has done a great job of telling this story.

The show first aired in 2019 on Comedy Central and HBO Max, among other places. The original language of the TV show from the US is English. Each episode is 22 minutes long and is more entertaining than anyone could hope for.

Teams of smart people from Jax Media, Emerald Street, MTV Entertainment Studios, The Riddle Entertainment Group, as well as Comedy Partners work together to make the show. Let’s look just at story and the cast before we talk about season 3.

These days, a big part of the market is going to sitcoms. Southside is the same kind of movie. We can say for sure that the whole series is a real treat.

This series gets to the heart of what it means to be an adult and is a good way to relieve stress.

Is Season 3 of SouthSide coming or not? Both of these things work well together in the American sitcom “South Side.”

Within the initial few episodes of a “popular show that was just getting started,” the buzz button has been pushed.

After two productive years, the show’s creators left fans with something to “wonder” about in the third. South Side was a comedy show that was made by Emerald Street, The Riddle Entertainment Group, Jax Media, Comedy Partners, as well as MTV Entertainment Studios. On the South Side, Viacom-CBS Domestic Media Networks are spread out.

The first episode of the show aired on July 24, 2019, on Comedy Central. In August 2019, the show was given a second season of 10 episodes.

SouthSide Season 3 Release Date

The main Twitter account for the show put up a 10-second video to prove this. It said, “It’s period for Season 3,” and you can now watch it on HBO Max.

You’ll have to wait until the big announcement throughout Feb to get the game. Word on the street is that season 3 will come out in late 2022.

But HBO Max’s creators and team haven’t said anything to back this up. Some rumours say that the movie will come out in November 2023.

SouthSide Season 3 Cast

Main

Sultan Salahuddin as Simon James

Kareme Young as Kareme Odom

Chandra Russell as Sergeant Turner

Bashir Salahuddin as Officer Goodnight

Recurring

Lil Rel Howery as Terrence Bishop

Zuri Salahuddin as Stacy

Quincy Young as Quincy Odom

Langston Kerman as Adam Bethune

Diallo Riddle as Allen Gayle

Nefetari Spencer as Keisha

Will Miles as Jay-Mal

Lanre Idewu as Greg the Marine

Jelani Lofton as Teddy

Edward Williams III as Travis

Aaron J. Hart as Aaron

Rashawn Nadine Scott as Kitty Goodnight

Michael Brunlieb as Chase Novak

Ronald L. Conner as Bluto

Antoine McKay as Uncle Spike

LaRoyce Hawkins as Michael “Shaw” Owens

Cole Keriazakos as Josh Goodnight

Guest

Nathaniel “Earthquake” Stroman

Jeff Tweedy

LisaRaye McCoy

Kel Mitchell

Ed Lover

Deon Cole (season 2)

Chance the Rapper (seasons 2, 3)

Vic Mensa (seasons 2, 3)

Dreezy (season 2)

Sommore (season 2)

Rhymefest (season 2)

Furly Mac as Sensei Terry (season 2)

Cordae (season 3)

Donell Jones (season 3)

Adele Givens (season 3)

SouthSide Season 3 Trailer

SouthSide Season 3 Plot

As was already said, the show is about two fun protagonists who happen to just be friends and work at the same place.

Since their daily routines are boring and they don’t like their jobs, they both decide to start their own businesses on the side.

The show shows their problems in a funny way, which makes it an excellent sitcom to watch.

The next season would then probably pick up where “Sarcopha Couch,” the last episode, which happened to come out on Nov 25, 2021, left off.

The episode was written by Chandra Russell, and Michael Blieden was in charge of the direction.

The episode’s official description says, “Juke-A-Thon as well as Furniture Con are on the horizon, which means big changes again for South Side crew.

Stacy and Turner disagree about how to coach, and Q’s revolutionary couch induces a rift in the room continuum.”

“We’re lucky. We get to put on an event about a city humans love with our friends and family who live in it. Salahuddin and Riddle both said that South Side gets a kick out of the crazy things that normal people do.

“We challenge ourself to make every incident a unique as well as unexpected journey. We have no idea what will happen to our characters in third season, and we can’t wait to find out.”

“It’s been a real joy to bring this world and all these characters to life,” said Suzanna Makkos, EVP of Original Comedy as well as Adult Animation at HBO Max.

A great deal of individuals contend that Southern Side revolves around the American dream, as well as the stories which Bashir as well as Diallo have written are full of sharp humour and fresh cultural commentary that make that dream come to life. When I say, “It’s time for the percolator,” I think I talk for everyone at HBO Max.

The show, which was filmed in the Englewood neighbourhood of Chicago, gives a real look at life just on South Side.

Even though life in the city is hard, these friends and coworkers are all trying to make their business dreams come true.

Local Chicagoans all in front and behind the webcam brought this show to life, giving viewers a true picture of life on the South Side. It shows that what you hear about in the news is only a small part of the city.

