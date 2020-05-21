Share it:

A Quiet Place Part 2: Release Date, Cast, and Trailer

Sequel season of A Quiet Place will premiere this year. The first part of the movie was so fascinating and fabulous in the theatre, audience, fans, and critics love a lot first part of A Quiet Place Part 1. Now, Horror movie A Quiet Place will shape up with Part 2 after a coronavirus outbreak. So, let’s dig out the information about A Quiet Place part 2 release date, cast, trailer, and production details.

About A Quiet Place Movie

A Quiet Place is Horror Genre movie, the part 2 of Quiet Place decided the release date, it was likely to release on September 2020, but now they have to postpone the release date due to coronavirus outbreak.

Both parts of A Quiet Place are created by John Krasinski. The story of A Quiet Place revolves around two finest characters Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. The first part of the movie was released on 9 March 2018, till then we haven’t heard the announcement of the second part. A couple of months before coronavirus outbreak creators have announced the second part of A Quiet Place.

The first part gets a huge amount on the Box office; it received 340 Million dollars collection on the Box office. There are many awards they get from the respected award functions. Movies get the nomination for Best Original Score for Golden Globe Award. For the best screenplay, they are nominated for Writers Guild of America Award, in supporting role in the female category; the film gets the nomination for Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance. Later Emily Blunt won the Screen Actors Guild Award.

The second part of the film will continue their story from where part one is left off. In the first part, in the end, the Death of the father event happened. The role of the protagonist father was played by John Krasinski. Now, the second part of A Quiet Place will portray a silent fight between the terror of the outside world and Abbot Family. Eventually, what will be the conclusion, we have to wait until the movie release.

Why the Sequel of A Quiet Place was delayed?

Everybody is facing the issues of coronavirus outbreak and lockdown situation. So, Paramount Pictures Announce that for the safety purpose and guideline of government they have to follow the instruction so they have to postpone the release date of A Quiet Place 2.

Initially, the release date of A Quiet Place was confirmed on 18 March 2020. Now they have to release on 4 September 2020.

The Cast of A Quiet Place Part 2

First, the part’s an actor and played character will be back with the Sequel also. Millicent Simmonds as Regan, Noah Jupe as Marcus, and Emily Blunt as Evelyn return in A Quiet Place 2.

