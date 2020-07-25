Souls help catch fish: a Japanese youtuber proves it with a video

Share it:

Every day on these pages we present the best statuettes available on the market. From those of Pokémon with Lapras and Mewtwo to Funko POP of Dragon Ball or other franchises. And at that point it would be logical to put them on display to expose them. But according to a well-known Japanese youtuber, FMAXTV, all this can have quite another use.

What's better than not using the figurines as bait to go fishing? FMAXTV has tried it and obtained particular results which it then showed in a video uploaded on YouTube. By becoming accompany by Sayaka Miki of Puella Magi Madoka Magica, went fishing at sea and tried to use it as a bait.

At first he tries to grab something using Woody's head from Toy Story, but he's not lucky enough. From minute 8 of the video however, use Sayaka Miki as bait, attaching it to the end of the line. Well, the result are several octopuses that cling to the figure of the girl from Puella Magi Madoka Magica. It should be noted that no other bait has been used and only after a few catches does it start to use a sort of spray that attracts octopuses, therefore the effect really looks like Sayaka Miki's magic.

The curious experiment also had the opportunity to confirm why in Japan, in hentai, great use is made of octopuses and their tentacles: the animals did not touch Woody's head while they did not miss the graceful silhouette of the other fictitious character.