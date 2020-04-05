Sony weighs whether to launch The Last of Us – Part 2 digitally first

Share it:

The recent delay of The Last of Us – Part 2 that the game has been brought to a date that is not yet known has made many players wonder if it could not be released in digital format now that the problem seems to be the distribution of physical copies due to the stoppage that the COVID-19 pandemic has course in terms of manufacturing and distribution.

Neil Druckmann was interviewed on the latest PlayStation Blogcast program and of course what happened with the Naughty Dog game this week was discussed. One of the questions was about the possibility of launching in digital format to reduce waiting. "There is no final decision yet. Right now we are adapting, it is a different form of distribution, we can bring physical copies to people, but is the Internet infrastructure equally valid in all countries?"said the game director. Druckmann made it clear that they do not want to launch the game and that in some countries it can be played while in others it is impossible because Internet connections are not powerful enough (remember that Sony has recently reduced the download speed of PSN).