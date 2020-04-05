The recent delay of The Last of Us – Part 2 that the game has been brought to a date that is not yet known has made many players wonder if it could not be released in digital format now that the problem seems to be the distribution of physical copies due to the stoppage that the COVID-19 pandemic has course in terms of manufacturing and distribution.
Sony weighs whether to launch The Last of Us – Part 2 digitally first
April 5, 2020
2 Min Read
About the author
Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Get in Touch!
To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.
