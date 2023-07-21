Sonny Boy Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Other Details

Shingo Natsumi’s ‘Sonny Boy’ is a TV anime series based on a science fiction mystery, and it follows a group of 36 students and their school as they travel across alternate realities. A few of them start changing in mysterious ways and acquiring new abilities. As the kids begin to adapt to their new environment, they learn that they are the greatest threat to each other’s existence.

After its launch on July 16, 2021, fans were intrigued by the show’s mystery premise, and critics complimented the show’s character development. After the first season ends, fans of the science fiction show may be left wondering if it will be renewed for a second season.

Sonny Boy Season 2 Renewal Status

Most viewers find out whether or not a show has been renewed as soon as the last episode airs. Season 2 of Sonny Boy, however, was not like this at all. There was no hint of a second season in the series finale. Although the episode has come to an end, the protagonist has hinted at other adventures to come. In terms of viewership, the show did exceptionally well across the board. On IMDb, the first season scored 7.7/10. In addition, the average rating for the show on MyAnimeList is 7.67.

Furthermore, the show has received mostly positive critical reception. Review aggregators gave high marks for everything from the animation to the multilayered text. Therefore, it’s probably not a tough call for Studio Madhouse to order a second season. Sonny Boy, on the other hand, is a show that focuses mostly on ideas and concepts. Such ideas have usually only lasted for the duration of one season. In addition, the second season is never decided upon in advance. Therefore, it’s possible that, despite the project’s success, its creators will decide to end it.

Sonny Boy Season 2 Release Date

Madhouse Studios and the show’s creators haven’t decided whether to continue production or not. The production crew behind Sonny Boy has remained mum on the question of whether or not there would be a second season. It has not been announced that the anime will return for a second season, but if production begins in the fall of 2021, we can anticipate Sonny Boy season 2 to premiere in 2023.

With such a shocking conclusion, in which Mizuho and Nagara go back to their native planet, there are plenty of opportunities for a sequel. They will likely recall their earlier experiences and relate them to friends and family. Hopefully, we’ll find out soon whether or not the series is currently in production.

About Sonny Boy

The original anime series Sonny Boy is a shonen show that focuses on science fiction survival ideas. Shingo Natsume penned the series’ storyline, which was then converted into an anime. Madhouse Studio, led by director and creator Shingo Natsume, produced the series.

Producers Motoki Mukaichi, Isao Ishikawa, Jitsurou Kikuchi, Kensaku Wada, Yuuko Matsui, and Ayuri Taguchi all had hands in the making of this. Once again, we have Shingo Natsume, who created the screenplay, to thank for all of the beautiful sequences and screen timing. Tokyo MX, KBS, SUN, BS Asahi, and RAB were among the local Japanese networks to air it. Funimation and Medialink held the broadcasting rights for the rest of the world.

The 12 episodes of the series broadcast between July 16th and October 1st, 2021. The storyline is extremely intriguing and captivating due to the numerous science fiction elements and the incorporation of the idea of alternate realities. The protagonist, Nagara, is a high school student who, along with his friends and the new transfer student Nozomi, follows the enigmatic Mizuho into another world.

They stepped into “This World” and immediately saw that the physics didn’t apply. They’re all trying to get back to their base, where they learned they each possessed special abilities. But it’s hard for them to keep track of their own personal relationships with all the commotion.

Sonny Boy Cast and characters

Nagara Voiced by: Aoi Ichikawa(Japanese); Derick Snow(English)

Nozomi Voiced by: Saori Ōnishi(Japanese); Luci Christian(English)

Mizuho Voiced by: Aoi Yūki(Japanese); Tia Ballard(English)

Asakaze Voiced by: Chiaki Kobayashi(Japanese); Daman Mills(English)

Rajdhani Voiced by: Hiroki Gotō(Japanese); Siddhartha Minhas(English)

Hoshi Voiced by: Ami Naitō(Japanese); Ry McKeand(English)

Pony Voiced by: Hana Sato(Japanese); Lauren Landa(English)

Cap Voiced by: Yōji Ueda(Japanese); Patrick Seitz(English)

Hayato Voiced by: Shōta Yamamoto(Japanese); David Matranga(English)

Shanghai Voiced by: Kana Ogino

Sonny Boy Season 2 Plot

Unlike their fellow classmates, Mizuho and Nagara don’t give up hope of returning home in the season one finale. As they look for a way out, they run into the principal and Asakaze. In the end, it’s the latter who proves crucial, since it’s the compass he gives them that proves to be their salvation. Mizuho and Nagara were the only students who returned to the normal world with complete recollections of their time in the parallel universe, whereas the rest of their classmates had forgotten everything.

Season 2 may reveal the secret of how Mizuho and Nagara remembered so much. They’ve been attempting to break free from nothingness for a long time, but it’s impossible to say for sure what they’ve found on the other side. The forthcoming season could provide answers to these pressing questions.

Given the peculiar discrepancy in memory recall mentioned above, it is possible to conclude that they were trapped in the void forever. All of this, of course, is conjecture, but it is obvious that the fantasy anime leaves certain questions unanswered, and it will be fascinating to see how the makers choose to address them.