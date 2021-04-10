Studio Bones is finally back in charge with My Hero Academia 5, the fifth season of the popular anime adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga. The series has already reserved pleasant surprises, such as the vestiges of One For All, and the twists do not seem to diminish. Anyway, the new episode is finally available.

Episode 3 of My Hero Academia 5 has already shown itself in the first trailer a few days ago and will follow the events of chapter 195 of the manga. Titled “Clash: Class A Vs Class B“, heralds the start of joint training between the two sides which, presumably, will end around the middle of the season.

As usual, the anime is available every Saturday starting at 11:30 am exclusively on Crunchyroll Italia and you can access the episode in question, the 91 in order of release, via the link to the source. We remind you, however, that the episode is currently only accessible to premium users while the free accounts will have to wait until next week to be able to enjoy the episode. For the latter, however, episode 90 becomes accessible, which you can always find via the same link.

We just have to refer you to episode 3 waiting for our review which, as usual, you will find among our pages a few minutes after the broadcast time. And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this episode, did you like it? Let us know with a comment below.