Somebody Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Is your spirit enlivened by suspenseful drama? Do you ever sit down for a marathon viewing of suspenseful television shows? This is the epitome of the Korean drama genre. The premiere of the first season of the new Korean drama series Somebody will air on November 18, 2022. After debuting the first season trailer, it quickly gained attention. Originally created by Jung Ji-woo, this series is primarily accessible in Korean. Four key characters are involved in a murder investigation throughout the course of the show’s plot.

Kim Young-Kwang, who has appeared in countless South Korean dramas including The Guardians and The Secret Life of My Secretary, as well as numerous modeling campaigns, is the show’s star. The mere mention of Kim Young-Kwang is enough to get everyone interested in the show. Han Ji Wan, who enjoys this subgenre, penned this psychological thriller.

Somebody Season 2

You will have a great time watching Season 1, and perhaps future seasons as well. With so many fresh faces, this Netflix original is sure to be entertaining. The story itself is likely to follow in the footsteps of the American Psycho film upon which it is based. We’ll let you know who’s in Somebody, when the next season will premiere, where you can see it, and what the show’s trailers look like. That being said, stick around!

Somebody Season 2 Renewal Status

While the program has been met with praise from audiences and reviewers alike, Netflix has yet to provide an official announcement on the show’s future.

Netflix considers a number of factors, such as the show’s initial viewership and its subsequent viewership decline, before deciding whether or not to renew a show. It doesn’t take long for networks to decide whether to cancel or renew certain shows (like Squid Game or Bridgerton & Irregulars). Sometimes, Netflix’s decision on a show’s future can take many months.

Given that it’s a K-drama, high numbers wouldn’t guarantee a second season. Even while many K-dramas only last for one season, Netflix has lately renewed many of its originals, so who knows what the future holds.

Somebody Season 2 Release Date

There have been no announcements regarding the renewal of the show for a second season from the network as of yet. This makes it challenging to predict when season 2 will premiere. However, as we get more up-to-date information, we will share it with you.

Somebody Story

“Somebody” is Sum’s social networking app, and Sum is the program’s developer. Despite her social awkwardness, she counts Mok Won and Ki Eun among her closest pals. Ki Eun, a close friend of hers, works as a city investigator.

A smartphone app called “Somebody” is linked to the homicide inquiry. Architect and designer Yoon O has appeared before Sum and her friends out of nowhere. Yoon-O is a handsome man, yet there’s something about him that seems hidden. Ki Eun, with Mok Won’s help, is currently investigating a murder.

Somebody Cast

Kim Young-kwang as Sung Yun-oh

Kang Hae-lim as Kim Sum

Kim Yong-ji as Im Mok-won

Kim Su-yeon as Yeong Gi-eun

Bae Kang-hee as Lee Ha-in

Choi Yu-ha as Samantha Jung

Choi Sang-hyuk as Shim Woo-cheol

Choo Sun-woo as Jang Ha-na

Song Yeon-ji as Rose

Shin Moon-sung as Min Gi-ung

Kang Ji-eun as Hong Gong-joo

Kim Joong-ki as Kim Eun-pyeong

Shim Woo-sung as Oh Bool-gwang

Somebody Season 2 Plot

Since there has been no announcement regarding the show’s renewal for a second season, we have no idea what will happen in Season 2. But despite our general ignorance, the show is structured as A software developer, her friends, and the dating app she created all become entangled in a web of murder and criminality orchestrated by a shadowy figure.

Somebody Season 2 Trailer

The first trailer for this show’s upcoming season has been posted on YouTube. If there is a Season 2, it will continue in the same vein. It’s possible that Season 2 will have the same number of episodes as Season 1.

Somebody Season 1 Rating

If you’re wondering about the show’s quality but have never watched it, I can say with confidence that it’s actually rather good. The show has a respectable 5.7/10 rating on IMDb, while it has a 7.3/10 average audience rating on MyDramaList. So, yes, I will be tuning into this series. If you’re on the fence about going, read what others thought about it afterward.

Somebody Season 1 Review

Thriller While the thoughts of truly terrible individuals can be explored in depth in K-dramas, the sensuality of a performer is what truly sets them different. These moments may feel out of place to someone who regularly watches Korean dramas. It’s not your standard Korean drama where the leads get together in episode seven and then kiss in episode ten. Kim Young Kwang may appear in this far more than you anticipate. His acting range is unparalleled, and he plays this warped persona with ease.

In this sinister thriller, Kang Hae Lim further establishes herself as a stellar performer. It’s very different from anything we’ve seen before. Her performance of Kim Sum, the character she portrays, is compelling, and she makes Kim Sum’s complex layers seem effortless.

The potential risks of Internet dating will also be pointed out to you. It’s easy to get carried away by the thrill of online dating in a world where meeting your “perfect match” is only a few clicks away. However, many psychopaths indulge in violent, twisted fantasies that can be satisfied on the internet. It’s nice to see queer characters treated with the same level of acceptance as straight characters in a K-drama.