some applications that you can surely delete

If you have recently bought a Mac and have configured it from scratch, what I am about to tell in this article may not interest you. But if you are one of those who on your new Mac has restored data from the Time Machine copy of an old Mac and has been doing the same thing in several computer renovations, it is very likely that you have macOS full of old applications that it no longer makes sense to keep.

These applications, even if they no longer have a use, are not deleted since Apple always gives you the option to do it yourself even if there is no longer even compatibility. So now that we’re confined, it never hurts do a review of those applications and do some cleaning.





The ‘leftovers’ left over from old versions of macOS

First, open the Applications folder in the Finder (there is usually a shortcut in its sidebar). Take a good look at the applications you have there and review this list:

No, you no longer need to have iPhoto installed. It has been many years since the application was replaced by the modern Photos, and it is also very likely that you cannot even start it since Apple stopped maintaining it.

If you still have an old version of Office, like 2008 or 2011, it is very likely that you have applications like Microsoft Messenger installed on the Mac. It has been many services that this service was discontinued, so you can remove that application without problems. In fact, we recommend that you update the full Office itself, since macOS Big Sur is not capable of opening those old versions.

We have another little check left. Open System Preferences and look for these two items:

If you have installed Perian , the same thing that we have said with the case of DivX applies. You can remove everything, because if you install players like VLC you will not have compatibility problems with any video format.

Remember that you can uninstall the applications by deleting the program file directly, although a better way is using apps like AppCleaner. In the video above I explain how to do it easily, so that in addition to eliminating the application we also finish with its configuration files.