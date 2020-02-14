Sofía Aragón will be the star conductor at ‘Las Mañanitas de la Virgen de Guadalupe’

Share it:

After his overwhelming success in the Miss Universe pageant where he held the second position, Sofia received great news at the end of his participation.

Brandon Peniche and Kristal Silva, Tv Azteca drivers were in charge of sharing the good news.

Immediately, surprised and very grateful, Sofia did not hesitate to accept the proposal of the Ajusco television station. So we will see her on board with the experienced driver Sergio Sepúlveda.

Sofia said she was very excited and accepted that much of her success this year is due to La Virgen de Guadalupe:

She was a big part of this process, we know, our brunette is key to achieving what we are looking for and that brunette also once we get things done, we have to thank her, happy brunette to dedicate this day for everything you have given me given, for all that I have received.

This is the moment when drivers inform Sofía Aragón that she will be the stellar conductor of “Las Mañanitas a la Virgen de Guadalupe”.

Sofia Aragon After a spectacular presentation at Miss Universe 2019, this Wednesday we will have the beauty and intelligence of our beloved Sofía Aragón, as the conductor in the Mañanitas a la Virgen. 👑🇲🇽👏🎵Your TV Azteca Mexico house is very proud of you! 📺 Posted by Azteca Uno on Monday, December 9, 2019

The beautiful Mexican is also in the preparation of her third book, as well as the filming of her first film, where she hopes to act.

Aragon thanked the Mexicans for supporting her in the international contest:

My Mexico did not release me. Mexico is a country of warriors. In Mexicans I have found in them the greatest support and affection. ”

