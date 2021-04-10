So we can insert YouTube or Vimeo videos in our Pages, Numbers or Keynote documents

Many Pages, Numbers, and especially Keynote documents can greatly benefit from displaying the odd video. We can insert them directly from our Mac, iPad or iPhone or we can add them from online services such as YouTube or Vimeo. Let’s look at this second option.

Pages, Numbers or Keynote with videos just like on the web

Inserting a video that we have downloaded into a Pages, Numbers or Keynote document is very simple. We just have to drag it to the document, just like we would do with the photos. The advantage of using downloaded videos is that they can be played without the need to be connected to the internet. The downside, however, is that increase the size of the document, something that depending on the length of the video may be excessive.

In these cases it is best host the content in an online service like Vimeo or YouTube to be able to insert the player. The steps are very simple and practically identical on both the Mac and the iPhone or iPad. In the first case, based on the fact that we already have a document open and ready, they are the following:

We hit the button Multimedia from the top. We choose Web video. We enter the URL of the YouTube or Vimeo video. We press Insert.

Once inserted we can resize it, move it, add a caption and any other management in the same way that we would do with an image or any other element of the document. In our iPhone or iPad the system is very similar, starting from the ready document, the steps are these:

We hit the button + from the top. We enter the fourth tab, the one that shows a button reminiscent of a couple of photos. We choose Web video. We touch Insert.

In both cases, the system also takes care of recovering the service’s playback controls, so that, at the time of playback, we can adjust quality, subtitles and other variables.

Simple as that. With this simple system we can insert any YouTube or Vimeo video into our Pages, Numbers or Keynote documents. A system that, although it will require that we have an internet connection to be able to reproduce it, will not increase the weight of the document in any way.