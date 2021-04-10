Abandoned First-Person Survival Horror Shooter Announced Exclusively for PS5

Sony and the development studio Blue Box Game Studios have shown a new, very cinematic, first-person survival horror shooter with a realistic and mysterious atmosphere. It’s called Abandoned and it’s coming exclusively to PS5.

In an Official PlayStation Blog post, Game Director Hasan Kahraman showed the first look at Abandoned, noting that it is still in an early development state and subject to change. Abandoned follows the story of Jason Longfield, who wakes up alone in a forest without knowing how he got there. While trying to find his way out, he uncovers a terrifying mystery and must fight for his life.

Blue Box has promised that Abandoned will be very realistic. If Jason runs out of breath from running, it will be more difficult to shoot accurately. And firing the weapons will take advantage of DualSense technology to add a level of sensation when pulling the trigger or being hit by a bullet. It also uses 3D audio, which it says will help gamers know precisely when and where to fire their weapon.

Abandoned is scheduled to launch later this year, and Blue Box says it will run at 60 fps at 4K resolution. A video of the full game is planned to be released soon.

It is not the first time that the Blue Box studio has tried to scare us in the world of video games. In 2015 it had a title on Steam Greenlight called Rewind: Voices of the Past, about a young woman who could see and communicate with dead people, although she never saw the light. They also handled development for The Haunting: Blood Water Curse, which is now on Steam’s Early Access, though the game has since been acquired by a different studio, Createq Interactive.

Abandoned joins a list of upcoming exclusive titles planned for PS5 in 2021, including Returnal later this month, Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart in June, or Horizon Forbidden West.