So I’m A Spider, So What?: Release Date, Cast, And Other Details

So what if I’m a spider? Fans are left wondering if the show will be renewed for a second season this year, as the second season is still a flake-out. Fans’ expectation has been building since the show went on hiatus after the first season ended in 2021.

So I’m a Spider, So What? is a fun, smart series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, which was originally published as a web book series. This isekai story was already well-known amongst its peers in the classroom before it made it to the big screen, where it was lauded by its audience.

So I’m A Spider, So What?

The first season premiered on January 8, 2021, and was broken up into two 12-episode halves. There is no doubt that further seasons are needed if the makers of the program desire to remain authentic to the source material, as the anime has supposedly adapted the original light clever series up to Volume 3 of a monstrous total of 16 volumes.

So I’m A Spider, So What? Season 2 Renewal Status

There has been no confirmation of a second season from Kadokawa, Studio Millepensee, or anybody else involved with the making of “So I’m a Spider, So What?” The Isekai anime was poorly regarded by critics and was given a 7.45 out of 10 on MyAnimeList. However, fans shouldn’t be concerned, since the show’s popularity on streaming services may imply that a second season of the anime will be produced.

Over 200 million people in China watched “I’m a Spider, So What?” on the video-sharing platform Bilibili. ‘TenSura: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2’, by contrast, only garnered 180 million views. The show’s viewership history may be enough to counteract the effect of poor evaluations. Therefore, there is likely to be a second season of the anime for fans to enjoy.

So I’m A Spider, So What? Season 2 Release Date

The novel was published in 2015, and the anime is set to premiere in 2020. The anime began airing in January of 2021 with the first episode, and by July of that year, after 24 episodes, it had concluded. Season 1 did not wrap up the tale, so we anticipate a second season, but it looks like we’ll have to wait a while for it (at least until 2023) as we haven’t heard anything official about the show being renewed. A similar range of 20–25 episodes is expected for season 2. Like the first season, each one clocks in at a little under 25 minutes.

Even though we’ve established that there’s enough of material to work with, we’re at a loss for further comment until the next season premieres. Therefore, please visit our site frequently to see the latest information.

So I’m A Spider, So What? Storyline

Massive space-time magic backfired, murdering an entire Japanese high school class on Earth in a universe where the same hero and demon lord fought again and over again. However, the students were all reborn into that other planet thanks to a miracle. One girl was not as fortunate as the others who went on to become monarchs, nobles, or other powerful figures.

She gets resurrected as the weakest form of spider monster and is trapped in a dungeon with other dangerous creatures. Despite this, she continues to persevere, surviving against animals stronger than herself, with only her human understanding and unwavering optimism to rely on.

So I’m A Spider, So What? Cast and characters

Aoi Yuki voiced by Kumoko

Shun Horie voiced by Shun

Nao Toyama voiced by Katia

Kaito Ishikawa voiced by Hugo

Yui Ogura voiced by Sue

Eri Kitamura voiced by Fei

Kaya Okuno voiced by Filimøs

Aimi Tanaka voiced by Yuri

Junya Enoki voiced by Julius

Gen Sato voiced by Kanata Ôshima

So I’m A Spider, So What? Season 2 Plot

Season 2 will adapt chapter 8 of the manga, which chronicles Kumoko and the company’s adventure in the demon world. When they get to Renxandt Empire, their tour comes to a halt, and the military has to intervene in any further attempts at travel. New details about Wakaba’s gang will be revealed, and we’ll see how the peace between Ariel and Nameless pans out.

So I’m A Spider, So What? Season 2 Trailer

Does So I’m a Spider, So What have a teaser for Season 2? No, unfortunately. No trailer is available for Season 2 of the popular series So I’m a Spider, So What because the producers have not yet renewed the show.

So I’m A Spider, So What? Rating

Users of the website IMDb rated the anime series So I’m a Spider, So What? 7.2 on a 10-point scale. The plot centers on a high school student who is reborn as a spider in a fantastical universe. In order to progress, she has to make it through some dangerous environments.

Where to watch So I’m A Spider, So What?

If you live outside of Asia and want to watch “So I’m a Spider, So What?,” you can do so on Crunchyroll. The anime is available for streaming in Southeast Asia and South Asia on the Ani-One YouTube channel and Bilibili.

So I’m A Spider, So What? Review

I enjoyed seeing this anime. It’s been quite interesting because of the compelling story and opening scenes. But the overuse of CGI in later episodes, especially the latest one at the moment of this review, has caused certain elements of the animation to suffer.

Kumoko’s mysterious absence from the most recent episodes has also detracted from the show’s appeal. Even though I’m not very invested in any of the other “main” characters, I can’t deny that I’m partial to Kumoko because of the brilliant voice actor Aoi Yuki, who is busy with another project at the same time.