Blue Period Season 2: Release Date, Renewal Status, And All You Need To Know

The blue era is taken from a manga series by Tsubasa Yamaguchi, who also serves as the series director. The manga’s eleven volumes all use the same blue historical script. Kodansha publishes the Blue Period series under the pen name Seven Arcs. The Blue Period series is a cartoon show based on the typical plot structure of a coming-of-age tale.

The magazine Monthly Afternoon is serializing this series from January 2017 through May 2018. In the end, 11 books were made out of it. After Kodansha USA licensed the Blue period script for the Japanese language, they have now licensed it for the English language as well. The premiere episode of Blue Period Season 1 will air on September 25, 2021. Yusuke Muranaka and Satoshi Matsumoto are the show’s creators for the first season.

Blue Period Season 2 Renewal Status

There has been no confirmation yet that Blue Period will return for a second season. Nonetheless, we see it as a likely contender for renewal due to the show’s popularity on Netflix and the fact that the manga is still running, from which the anime has modified only a fraction. There just isn’t any official word on the matter right now.

Blue Period Season 2 Release Date

There has been no word on whether or not Blue Period will be renewed for a second season, and there is still no official release date for Season 2. Despite this, you shouldn’t give up hope for a sequel to Blue Period any time soon.

Over 4.5 million copies of the Blue Period manga have been printed thus far. Due to its success, it may be renewed for a second season in the future. Season 2 is currently scheduled for release, although it’s quite unlikely that it will happen this year. The earliest we can expect it will be 2023.

Blue Period Storyline

Students’ interactions during the blue period are based entirely on a made-up theatre script. Yatora Yaguchi is a bright and attractive student. He’s also incredibly bright academically, but he never feels at ease there because of his persistent irritation and inner emptiness. From then, the series begins with him being mesmerized by a masterpiece of art. The school’s art display is what first brought his attention to the artwork.

Because of the emotional impact it had on Yatora, he decided to take up painting on his own. A few days later, he found his muse in another art club member named Ryuji, who is exceptionally gifted in the visual arts. Yatora took an interest in him as a friend after learning this. When his interests turned toward the arts, he submitted an application to the Tokyo University of the Arts.

Blue Period Cast and characters

Yatora Yaguchi Voiced by: Hiromu Mineta(Japanese); Johnny Yong Bosch(English)

An academically gifted and diligent student whose friends are disinterested in school.

Yatora’s friend and fellow art-club member. Yuka considers themselves to be a non-conformist and indifferent to the opinions of others.

Yatora’s classmate in prep school. He is stoic and aloof towards Yatora, often sharply criticizing his work and character.

Yatora’s classmate in prep school.

Another of Yatora’s classmates from prep school.

Yatora’s senior in his high school art club.

The art teacher at Yatora’s high school.

Yatora’s teacher at prep school

A friend of Yatora’s from high school.

A friend of Yatora’s from high school.

Another of Yatora’s friends from high school.

Yatora’s classmate at prep school.

Yatora’s classmate at prep school.

Yatora’s classmate at prep school.

A member of Yatora’s high school art club.

A member of Yatora’s high school art club.

A member of Yatora’s high school art club.

Blue Period Season 2 Plot

Season 2 of Blue Period, if it ever gets made, will focus on the Freshman Year in college. Season 2 will likely begin with the events of Chapter 26 of Volume 7 of the manga. In addition, if Season 2 continues Season 1’s 25-chapter animation pace, it will cover both Saeki’s Drawing Class Mini Arc and the Second Year University Arc.

Having gained admission to Tokyo University of the Arts, Yaguchi will face new hurdles in Season 2. Yaguchi, despite his lack of expertise, will be tested by his superior artistic peers in Japan. Additionally, Yaguchi and his competitor Yotasuke will grow closer to each other in the upcoming season.

Blue Period Season 2 Trailer

After reading the bare essentials, you’ve probably come to the conclusion that currently there is no trailer for Blue Period Season 2 for a very simple reason: the season has not even been announced, which means production has not even begun on Season 2, so there is no trailer for a potential Season 2.

Where to watch Blue Period?

Blue Period: Season 2 will likely return to Netflix for streaming. Netflix is the only worldwide streaming provider to screen Blue Period, whereas many other anime are available on numerous services. As with the first season, the second will be broadcast in Japan on the Super Anime Block, which includes MBS, TBS, and other networks.