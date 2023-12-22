So Help Me Todd Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Scott Prendergast creates the American legal drama series So Help Me Todd for CBS. The story follows a bright but aimless private investigator who reluctantly accepts a job at his mother’s oppressive law company. The premiere air date for the series on CBS was September 29, 2022. Prendergast, Michael Spiller, Julia Eisenman, Jay McGraw, Dr. Phillip C. McGraw, and many others serve as executive producers for the show.

When is the new season going to air? Who is playing the lead role? What exactly happens? Is there a preview out there for the new season? If you want to find out more, read on.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Release Date

The formal renewal of So Help Me Todd took place earlier this year. Creator and executive producer Scott Prendergast just announced the show’s comeback date: February 15, 2024. Season 2 of So Help Me Todd is scheduled to air on CBS at 9:00 PM EST, according to the network’s schedule.

So Help Me Todd Cast and characters



We anticipate the return of the two major actors and the other important cast members, although the official cast list has not been revealed yet. Who will we likely see again?

Marcia Gay Harden as Margaret

Skylar Astin as Todd

Tristen J. Winger as Lyle

Madeline Wise as Allison

Inga Schlingmann as Susan

Leslie Silva as Beverly Crest

Clayton James as Chuck Grant

Rosa Evangelina Arredondo as Francey

Jeffrey Nordling as Gus Easton,

Thomas Cadrot as Chet Venables

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Plotline

After having his detective license revoked, Season 2 will find former private investigator Todd working as an assistant in his mother’s law office. His mom, defense attorney Margaret, is going to guide the practice through another season of thrilling cases. The powerful character arcs of Todd and Margaret will have even more depth added to them this season. Each week, viewers will be presented with brand-new cases that will put their knowledge to the test.

The new season features an unconventionally large wedding episode filmed in scenic Portland, Oregon. Portland landmarks and a well-known local musical act will be featured in the show, but the identities of the soon-to-be-weds remain a mystery. In the season one conclusion, titled “Are You There, Todd? A surprising turn occurs in It’s Me, Margaret, when Todd Wright, Margaret’s son-in-law, negotiates on her behalf while she is incapacitated. Their ability to work together and communicate will be put to the test, but the season will end on a high one and the next season will be full of comedic and touching moments.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Trailer

At this time, a second-season trailer for So Help Me Todd has not been released. We will include it here as soon as one becomes available.

So Help Me Todd Season 2 Episodes

So help me, Todd. Season 2 has been shrouded in mystery so far. Although the precise number of episodes has not been announced just yet, Season 2 is anticipated to have much fewer episodes compared to Season 1, which had 21 episodes. Ten to thirteen episodes might make up the second season, according to reports.

Where to watch So Help Me Todd?

To catch up on the drama if you missed an episode, “So Help Me Todd,” like other CBS shows, may be viewed in multiple locations, however, the bulk of the series is only available in one.

So Help Me Todd Season 1 Review

This adaptability is a huge boon to So Help Me Todd, a top-notch CBS product. Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) and Todd (Skylar Astin) Wright, a mother-and-son detective team, get a fresh case in each episode, giving them a chance to work on their troubled relationship. The first several episodes of the season are shaky and lack any kind of formula outside the cases that need to be solved. But gradually, So Help Me Todd settles on one, and it becomes quite watchable.

So, Todd Needs Your Help doesn’t sweat the details of the operation. The plot and methodology are both basic and easy to understand. The writing is rarely serious, even when dealing with emotional content. These instances are reduced to brief interstices when the characters finally realize their predicament. Each episode wraps up the plot, which is one of the best features of the format. You get rewarded for your patience right away because the plot doesn’t continue into the next week.

A fun hour of superb detective work, expanding the boundaries of justice, and universal family drama is what you’ll find in So Help Me Todd. Although the reviewer’s comment may come off as condescending, it is meant to be constructive criticism. This is a high compliment, as simplicity in concept requires an innate sweetness and likeability to succeed.

The acting, at times, comes across as superficial and dull. In this case, Harden bears the greater responsibility. When it’s time for her to make the most of a situation, she sometimes freezes and puts on a fake front. The recurring supporting cast members are never taken seriously, and neither are the recurring protagonists.