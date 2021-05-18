‘The Loud House Movie’: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

The loud house is an American and also, an animated television movie that is comedy and based on the popular Nickelodeon series.

In this movie, the family is going for a family vacay!! The movie is all about the adventures they are about to do while they are in Scotland where they are discovering Scottish royalty.

The family involves themselves in a high-life they ever wished to be when they are discovering their ancestral home is a castle.

‘The Loud House Movie’: Netflix Release Date

The movie was originally planned to release in Feb 2020 and when Netflix announced that they will pick up this amazing movie.

The film is directed by Dave Needham. The storyline is given by Kevin Sullivan and Chris Viscardi.

Production companies of this movie are Netflix and Nickelodeon Studios. The movie is in English language and the shooting is in done in the USA.

In Jan 2019, The film will be pulled from the schedule, on Feb 2019, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish announced that the film will be released on the greatest platform called Netflix, On April 30, 2019.

The movie premiere will be launching somewhere in 2021, Kevin Sullivan completed the shooting and editing in June 2019, and On January 4, 2021, Kevin Sullivan confirmed that the film is going to launch this year 2021.

Cast members of this movie: The Loud House

The cast members who will be there in this movie are right below:

Asher Bishop as Lincoln

Catherine Taber as Lori

Liliana Mumy as Leni

Nika Futterman as Luna

Cristina Pucelli as Luan

Jessica DiCicco as Lynn / Lucy

Grey Griffin as Lana / Lola / Lily

Lara Jill Miller as Lisa

Jill Talley as Rita

Brian Stepanek as Lynn Sr.

Andre Robinson as Clyde

Carlos PenaVega as Bobby

Izabella Alvarez as Ronnie Anne

David Tennant

Michelle Gomez as Morag

Katy Townsend

Billy Boyd

