The new trailer for ‘Spiral: Saw’ brings back the ghoulish games with an impersonator of the mythical Jigsaw

More than a year ago, the first preview of ‘Spiral: Saw’, new installment of one of the most popular horror film franchises of the 21st century. The coronavirus pandemic led to its launch being delayed a year and now it is time to rekindle interest in it with the arrival of a new trailer.

A project promoted by Chris Rock

The film was born out of the desire to Chris Rock to recover this universe, to the point that in addition to being the main protagonist of the function, he also acts as an executive producer. Come on, without him surely there would never have been ‘Spiral: Saw’.

The film tells the story of how some policemen investigate a series of terrible murders that bring to mind others from the past, and it is that in the trailer itself, the possibility that behind everything we have a a Jigsaw copycat.

The script for ‘Spiral: Saw’ is provided by Josh Stolberg y Pete Goldfinger, who already wrote ‘Saw VIII’ at the time. There is also another old acquaintance of the franchise behind the cameras, since Darren Lynn Bousman, director of ‘Saw II’, ‘Saw III’ and ‘Saw IV’, takes care of the staging. Accompanying Rock at the head of the cast of ‘Spiral: Saw’ we have Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and Zoie Palmer.

The premiere of ‘Spiral: Saw’ in Spain has been set for the next May 21th, a week after its landing in theaters in the United States.