The Duke Of Death And His Maid Season 2: Release Date, Episodes, And All You Need To Know

This supernatural romantic comedy anime is called Duke of Death. Since its debut, everyone’s been glad they added this series to their must-read rotation. The first episode of the anime adaptation of the series debuted on July 4, 2021, and has since continued regularly. There are 12 episodes in total, and each one lasts about 24 minutes. The manga’s success prompted the production of the anime, which is available in both Japanese and English.

Hideki Shirane was influenced by the manga’s characters and plots to write the story. The animation is directed by Youshinobu Yamakawa, and it has the support of several networks including Tokyo MX, BS11, and Ytv. Aniplus Asia is an English-language channel dedicated to anime. In this post, we’ll go through the upcoming season of the anime, its predicted plot, and all we know so far about the show.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Release Date

The popularity of Koharu Inoue’s romantic comedy manga The Duke of Death and His Maid is on the rise. From October 2017 to May 2022, the chapters were serialized on Shogakukan’s Sunday Webry website, and sixteen tankobon volumes have been collected so far.

The Deathly Duke and His Handmaiden J.C. Staff produced Season 1, which aired from July to September of 2021; now, nearly two years later, they’ve ordered a second season.

The new teaser promotional video and visual for the manga television anime series The Duke of Death and His Maid (Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid) was posted on the official website. The website also revealed that the second season premiere would take place on July 9, 2023, as part of that year’s summer lineup.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Storyline

The fascinating and hilarious plot, as well as the somber and sorrowful backstory of the protagonist’s character, have won over many viewers of the anime. An aristocratic family’s young duke is the focus of this anime, as he was cursed as a child. Because of his curse, he destroys each and every person he comes into contact with. His mother sends him into the woods with a servant and a butler as punishment.

She gives him a final chance to break the spell or his inheritance would go to his younger brother. Alice, his maid, is a lovely, upbeat young woman who adores him. She makes the young Duke uncomfortable by constantly teasing him. Duke takes great care to avoid touching her, and the two of them gradually develop deeper feelings for one another. They work together to find a cure for the curse so they may bring their lives back to normal.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Cast

A young noble who was bewitched since childhood with a curse that kills anything he touches.

The Viktor’s childhood friend and personal maid is infatuated with him.

The Viktor’s old butler and his only servant besides Alice.

Viktor’s youngest sister, Viola likes older men and has feelings for Rob

Viktor’s younger brother who was chosen to replace him as the family’s heir.

A young witch who befriends Viktor and Alice. Cuff is skilled with fire magic and works in a circus with Zain.

A wizard with bird features and a perverted behavior who is Cuff’s companion.

The leader of the witches, replacing her older sister Sade.

Alice’s mother somehow has a connection with the witches, despite not being one of them.

Viktor’s mother disowned him after he was cursed. Behind her strict facade

The ringmaster of Circus Gemini. He is also the husband of Amelia, whom he rescued years ago.

The octopus witch and the wife of the Ringmaster.

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Plot

The following is a sneak peek at the next episode of The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2, which was posted on the show’s official website:

“The noble “Bochan” was put under a witch’s spell. The curse caused him to be perpetually shunned by society, but he was never truly alone. Alice, his maid, never leaves his side. Rob has had her as a butler ever since he was a child.

The rift between him and his family has begun to heal when he struck up a friendship with a witch. However, he is still unable to touch his sweetheart due to an unresolved curse.

The destiny of Bocchan and Alice is shifting, and there are signs that the curse can be broken. Another chapter in the saga of two people who are physically close yet cannot touch has begun!

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Episodes

The episodes will premiere on Sundays in Japan and possibly Mondays elsewhere. You can mark your calendars now in case the release dates shift, and we’ll let you know in advance if there are any delays.

Episode 1: 9 July 2023

Episode 2: 16 July 2023

Episode 3: 23 July 2023

Episode 4: 30 July 2023

Episode 5: 6 August 2023

Episode 6: 13 August 2023

Episode 7: 20 August 2023

Episode 8: 27 August 2023

Episode 9: 3 September 2023

Episode 10: 10 September 2023

Episode 11: 17 September 2023

Episode 12: 24 September 2023

The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2 Trailer

The second season of The Duke of Death and His Maid was announced alongside a promotional film, which you can view on YouTube.

Where to watch The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 2?

Season 2 of The Duke of Death and His Maid is available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.