Shazam! Fury of the Gods Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Shazam! The long-awaited follow-up to a 2019 DCEU movie Shazam! is called Fury of the Gods. This movie is about nurturing kid Billy Batson (Asher Angel) again. When he says the word “Shazam,” he can turn into a superhero (Zachary Levi), who is played by Mark Strong. Billy fights crime but also learns to love his young family with the assistance of his foster siblings, who have become superheroes.

The first Shazam! was more fun and lighthearted than the other DCEU movies, so it’s no surprise that Warner Bros. officially confirmed in 2019 that they were making a sequel. The director has confirmed that the movie is being made since about October 31, 2022, so people are more excited than ever.

So, we’ve made a complete, easy-to-read guide to Shazam that tells you everything you want to know. Fury of the Gods, like when it’s coming out, who’s in it, and if there will be another Shazam! movie after this one.

Shazam! After the first trailer was shown at Comic-Con, Fury of the Gods was supposed to show more of the Shazam Family later this year. However, it was put on hold. The official title of the DC sequel was announced at DC FanDome in August 2020, but we won’t have seen the hero as well as his superpowered family again until March 2023.

Shazam 2 brings back the same people who made the first movie so much fun: director David F. Sandberg, screenwriter Henry Gayden, and producer Peter Safran. We hope they can do the same trick they did in the first movie.

Right now, everyone is talking about superhero movies and Shazam! The game Fury of a God would then come out in 2023. Shazam isn’t among the most popular DC hero, which is a shame.

A large number of individuals don’t know that he’s a member of DC to start with. Even though the first Shazam movie didn’t do well at the box office, it has gotten good reviews and a loyal fan base over the years. That everybody wanted to learn about this superhero, which brings us to Shazam! The anger of the gods.

We do think that this strange poster is enough to make you want to see this movie. There are a lot of characters, some interesting pets, and a lot of colors on the poster, which is the opposite of most superhero posters, which are usually dark and sad. But other than that, we’ll talk about what this movie might be about, who’s in it, and other things that might be interesting to you before it comes out.

Early in 2019, Shazam! by David F. Sandberg started to turn out to be a great surprise hit. The main character wasn’t as well-known as DC heroes such as Batman and Superman, however, the movie got a lot of attention because of how charming, sweet, and creative it was.

Now, people can’t wait to see what happens next. The good news is that Shazam! 2 is currently in the process of being made, and its official title is Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is what made us want to put this guide together.

As we usually do with the biggest new movies coming out in 2022, CinemaBlend has put together this article with all the data we know regarding Shazam! So far, here’s what we know about Fury Of The Gods, including data from official vinyl reissues, interviews, and also more. So, what’s the offer with the new superhero movie that’s coming out? Find out by reading on!

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Release Date

Shazam! Fury of a God was supposed to come out in cinemas on Dec 21, 2022, but now it won’t come out until March 17, 2023. Originally, the movie was scheduled to come out again on April 1, 2022. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this sequel won’t come out until Nov 4, 2022, and then again on June 2, 2023. Warner Bros. moved Shazam! Fury of a Gods up to December 16, 2022, then moved it back to December 21, 2022, so it wouldn’t go up against Avatar: The Way of Water.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Cast

A lot of the cast from the first Shazam! movie is back for the second one, including Zachary Levi (Chuck) and Asher Angel (Andi Mack). Billy’s foster siblings are played by the same actors as before: Jack Dylan Grazer (It), Faithe Herman (This Is Us), Ian Chen (Fresh Off the Boat), Jovan Armand (Snowfall), and Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation). Adam Brody (The O.C. ), Meagan Good (Brick), Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon), and D. J. Cotrona (Raya and the Last Dragon) play the (G.I. Joe: Retaliation).

In the first movie, Michelle Borth (Hawaii Five-0) started playing the action-hero version of Currey’s character, but she won’t be in this one. Currey instead plays both of her character’s roles. Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), Marta Milans (High Maintenance), and Cooper Andrews are among the other actors who will be back (The Walking Dead). In this movie, Helen Mirren (The Queen), Lucy Liu (Kill Bill: Vol. 1), and Rachel Zegler all play new characters (West Side Story).

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Trailer

The very first preview for Shazam! Fury of a Gods was shown to the public on July 23, 2022, at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). This preview is set to the epic version of Eminem’s “Business,” and it has the same silly tone as the first movie. It also shows new threats, one of which is a dragon. We also got a fun behind-the-scenes video for the holidays, which showed Marta Milans as well as Rachel Zegler dancing in the snow. Look at it here:

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Plot

Correct now, we do not even know much about the storyline of the sequel, except that Shazam will have to deal with angry gods. From the initial trailer, it looks like Shazam is having trouble with his powers and trying to keep the rest of his family working together. But we’re sure that will change when Atlas’s daughters show up.

Since their powers have been taken from the gods, it seems like Hespera and Kalypso are after the Shazam Family because they got their powers just at end of the initial movie. Mark Strong has said that he won’t be back as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, which could mean that the credit scene from the first movie won’t be continued. In this scene, we met the bad guy in his compartment after the Shazam Family had caught him.

Sivana managed to meet Mister Mind, a supervillain from the comics who looks like a caterpillar and is very smart. Mister Mind is such a threat that he establishes his own Beast Society of Evil, which often includes Sivana. “Oh, we’re heading to have so much fun together. We’re about to get the seven realms, “We thought that what he told Sivana was trying to set up the story for the next movie.

The “seven realms” refer to A Seven Magic Lands, which are linked to a Rock of Eternity in the comics. Since the Shazam Family is now a part of the Realms of DC, could the next movie show them exploring these worlds? Zachary Levi, who plays Shazam, seems very eager for him to meet up with other DC superheroes. Even though it doesn’t seem likely that there will be a team-up movie soon, there may be additional cameos in the next movie. When it came to the numerous DC Easter eggs within the first new film, the film producers tried to tell Digital Spy that their only rule was that they really can not use any character who wasn’t already in the Worlds of DC.