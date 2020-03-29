Share it:

One Punch Man Season 3 – Release Date and Updates!!

One Punch Man or OPM is a Japanese Superhero Anime Series that has overgrowing popularity since it was first released back on December 4, 2015. This amazing series is full of ups and downs as the amazing story plot revolves around the superhero Saitama. Saitama is believed to defeat any character by blowing only a single punch. The amazing and exciting show is not only popular in the people of Japan but also in the West countries.

In the official Twitter handle of the series creators, they announced in Japanese that the show will be back with its exciting third season. All the fans and viewers of the series “One Punch Man” are waiting for the renewal of the third season. The upcoming season will be a little different from the prior sequels as the series creators have learned from their past mistakes like lacking in production timings and bad pacing.

Season 3 Release Date

If you have been waiting for the second season after watching the first one then you must know that there was a gap of two years indeed between the release of its sequel. As we predict the release date of the third season of this show, it will be out in late 2020 or early 2021. There are many rumors spreading on the release date of season 3 but we can not believe it to be sure. The rumors are for the third sequel to be released on 22 September 2020.

The two years of gap between the first and the second series release was due to the change in the animation studio and team. But even though the necessary changes are done, then the animation of the second season was a little downgrading. Fans of the animation manga series even have signed the petition to incorporate the changes in the third season regarding the quality of the animation and timings. So the directors and the animation team are thinking of a way to make the upcoming season even more enjoyable with the perfect animation quality that the viewers seek. It will surely take up a considerable amount of time to make an unforgettable series.

All the team members and crew of the series have been working hard to make it worth waiting for. We hope that the upcoming season will be more exciting than the previous ones. One Punch Man Season 3 will be worth waiting for as it will have an amazing plot.

