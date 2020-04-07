Selena Gomez will release a deluxe version of her album "Rare"

Share it:

Singer Selena Gomez joins the fight to end the current world crisis and revealed that she will release a deluxe version of her latest album "Rare" and will allocate part of the proceeds to the fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Through his official Instagram account, he shared the great news with his followers and revealed that three new songs will be included in the new version of the album, which will also feature a new cover.

"Boyfriend", "She" and "Souvenir" will be the three new songs that will arrive with the release of the deluxe version of "Rare", which will be available from April 9.

Many of you know how excited I have been to release a song called 'Boyfriend'. It is a joyous song about falling and getting back up again and again in love, but also knowing that you do not need anyone but yourself to be happy, "writes the interpreter in the statement.

Something that has caught the attention of her fans is that the song called "Boyfriend" has great meaning for the singer, since she decided to take the time to explain what it is about, because she is very excited to release it.

We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in today's context, I want to make it clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my priority list. Like the rest of the world, I pray for security, unity and recovery during this pandemic, "says Gomez of" Boyfriend. "

In the same way, he stressed that part of the profits obtained from this album, which are estimated to be quite a lot due to the fact that Gómez is one of the most famous interpreters of recent times, will be destined to fight the Coronavirus (Covid-19 ).