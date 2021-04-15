Resident Evil Village will have role-playing and hunting elements to improve our attributes

In just one month, we will be enjoying Resident Evil Village. And to celebrate that its launch is so close, little by little new details of Ethan Winters’ adventure are arriving. Without going any further, today we have learned that the game will invite us to hunt to survive.

But not so much to the extent that we did in games like Metal Gear Solid 3 in the past (it was necessary to eat), but rather to introduce RPG elements to the game and thus improve the statistics of our protagonist. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

The information, which has been echoed by Gamingbolt (through the summaries from RE’s insider, Dusk Golem), comes to us thanks to the latest issue of Game Informer, where a lot more details about the long-awaited title have been revealed. From their terrifying new werewolf enemies and how they will work to the design of their world, to the game’s approach to the puzzle and its context.

And among all these novelties, there has been talking of an element that will be introduced in the Resident Evil franchise for the first time in history: hunting in the wild and the use of that meat to improve our character.

Most interesting of all, there will reportedly be everything from chickens and pigs to horses and fish in the dangerous village of Village. Anyway, the mechanics will be more interesting than it seems at first.

That is, although we will have to hunt first, then we will have to take that meat (or eggs or whatever) to Duke, the game’s merchant character, and have him cook special meals for us. From there, we can improve from health to movement speed or physical defense.

Finally, we remind you that the next Village event will take place on April 16 at 00:00. There will be new gameplay, but a second demo for the game could also be revealed.