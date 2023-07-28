Snowfall Season 7: Is It Renewed Or Canceled?

Snowfall is an American crime drama created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron. Fans of Snowfall are eagerly anticipating the seventh season. The premiere air date on FX was July 5, 2017.

The series follows would-be drug dealer Franklin Saint as he navigates the 1980s crack epidemic in South Central Los Angeles. The renewal status and narrative details for Season 7 of Snowfall are detailed below.

Snowfall Season 7 Renewal Status

After six fantastic seasons, we must break the news that the show will no longer be continuing.

This is bad news, we know, but we feel obligated to set the record straight for the fandom. You may recall that the network FX, where Snowfall airs, made the first announcement that the series had been renewed for a fifth season. However, the network confirmed in May 2021 that the show would be canceled after season six. Both the show’s audience and its creators were disappointed by this announcement, as they had high hopes for the show’s future.

Snowfall Storyline

The initial crack outbreak in Los Angeles occurred during a snowy period, between 1983 and 1990. Several people’s paths cross here, and that affects the state of the city.

Franklin Saint, a 20-year-old dealer, crosses paths with Gustavo El Oso Zapata, a Mexican luchador. As their friendship grows, they embark on a CIA mission to stop the drug trade while undercover. The lives of many people in the city were affected by the pandemic, and the tale of how they coped with it is told in this series.

Snowfall Cast

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint, a young drug kingpin and patriarch of The Family

Carter Hudson as Theodore “Teddy” McDonald / Reed Thompson

Emily Rios as Lucia Villanueva, the daughter of a Mexican crime boss and heiress to the Villanueva Cartel

Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata, a former Mexican luchador affiliated with the Villaneuva Cartel.

Michael Hyatt as Sharon “Cissy” Saint, Franklin’s mother and a veteran real estate agent.

Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint, Franklin’s OG uncle and a member of The Family who introduces him to dealing drugs.

Angela Lewis as Louanne “Louie” Saint (née Jones), Jerome’s girlfriend

Juan Javier Cardenas as Alejandro Usteves, a Nicaraguan Contra soldier and pilot

Isaiah John as Leon Simmons, Franklin’s best friend

Filipe Valle Costa as Pedro Nava, Lucia’s cousin and a member of The Villanueva Cartel.

Alon Aboutboul as Avi Drexler, an Israeli druglord and the head of a powerful Israeli crime syndicate

Malcolm Mays as Kevin Hamilton, Franklin and Leon’s best friend and a member of The Family.

Marcus Henderson as Andre Wright, a sergeant in the LAPD, Melody’s father, and Franklin’s neighbor.

Kevin Carroll as Alton Williams, Franklin’s estranged recovering alcoholic father and a former member of the Black Panthers.

Devyn A. Tyler as Veronique Turner

Gail Bean as Wanda Simmons, Leon’s girlfriend

Alejandro Edda as Rubén

Reign Edwards as Melody Wright

Peta Sergeant as Julia

Nic Bishop as James Ballard

Judith Scott as Claudia Crane

Moe Irvin as Santos

Taylor Kowalski as Rob Volpe

Carlos Linares as Mauricio Villanueva

José Zúñiga as Ramiro Nava

Tony Sancho as Eduardo “Stomper” Castillo

Markice Moore as Ray-Ray

Snowfall Season 6 Recap

The show detailed how an unofficial CIA operation aided the spread of rock cocaine, which decimated a once-thriving neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles. This is the official season summary: In this final season, set in October 1986, civil war poses a grave threat to the Saints. After losing everything to ex-CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), Franklin (Damson Idris) becomes desperate and resorts to robbing his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph).

In the meantime, Louie has replaced Franklin as Teddy’s main purchaser, thereby undercutting her nephew and establishing a rival enterprise. Franklin must now outwit the KGB, the DEA, and the CIA while evading the LAPD’s fully armed, totally corrupt C.R.A.S.H. units in order to save the people and business he has built up from oblivion. When everyone’s backs are against the wall, what kind of people will they become?

Snowfall Season 7 Plot

Fans will be disappointed to learn that Snowfall will not be returning for a seventh season. Fans’ outpouring of grief at the show’s cancellation notwithstanding, a revival seems unlikely in the near future.

Snowfall Age Rating

The TV-MA rating indicates that Snowfall is intended for an adult audience and may not be appropriate for those under the age of 17. The following may be present in this program: strong language, sexual content, or graphic violence.

Snowfall Season 6 Rating

Snowfall is widely regarded as one of the best shows on television. The plot is a major factor in the show’s popularity. IMDb users gave the series an 8.3/10 rating.

Where to watch Snowfall?

Streaming snowfall is an option. The show may be seen on Hulu, FXNOW, FuboTV, and DIRECTV.