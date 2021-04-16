Secretlab and Warner Bros. Announce Official Mortal Kombat Gaming Chair

Normally, Mortal Kombat It is not exactly a name that is associated with rest, tranquility and … well, health. But that doesn’t mean it’s not much more comfortable to execute a fatality if you are sitting in a good gaming chair. And much more if this chair contains the official license of the saga.

The fact is that, taking advantage of the fact that in a few days the new – and expected – film in the saga will be released, Warner Bros. has announced (together with Secretlab) the new Mortal Kombat gaming chair. Y it is a chair adorned with the iconic dragon logo from the sagaas well as the franchise name along with the Secretlab logo. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

Show no mercy to your enemy. Designed in collaboration with @wbpictures, the Secretlab Mortal Kombat Edition chair brings to life an award-winning fighting game spanning nearly 30 years. Enjoy the most comfortable seat in all the realms: https://t.co/Pxt5SyFpvd#MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/JtdB7Is8Lj — Secretlab (@secretlabchairs) April 15, 2021

As reported in Comicbook, the news has come through a Secretlab official statement via Twitter (above). What’s more, many of the details have been revealed important to those interested in the product.

Without going any further, we know that the chair will be produced in Secretlab Omega and Secretlab Titan variants, with a price of 389 and 429 euros respectively. In addition, they can already be purchased while there is stock, through this page. In any case, the Omega and Titan editions have identical designs and only differ in terms of certain characteristics.

As if that were not enough, in Secretlab’s PU Prime 2.0 leather we can read classic Mortal Kombat phrases like “Fatality” Y “Finish Him” Recorded In the design. The same design is featured on the outer parts of the backrest and seat with the Mortal Kombat logo on the front of the chair. flanked by two sets of skulls.

If you want to know the exact changes of each of the two models, you can see the differences here. The changes are strictly related to chair frames. While the Omega comes with a normal lumbar pillow, for example, the Titan has an adjustable lumbar support.