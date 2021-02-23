Ino no Aicis anime to premiere February 13 on YouTube

A new promotional video for the anime Ino no Aicis has been published on his website, in it he presents the members of his cast and confirms that its premiere will be on Saturday, February 13, through his YouTube channel.

The announced cast includes:

Jin Ogasawara como Jindo Kiriya

Haruna Asami como Fuka Minase

Chiyo Tomaru como Chiyo Izumi

Hikaru Midorikawa como Aka-ude

The plot centers on a group of detectives who investigate cases that link some people with certain skills that they have obtained through an app called “AICis”, which has become very popular and is generating a series of disasters.

Regarding the musical section, AliA has been in charge of the opening with the theme “Limit”, while Tsuyu interprets the ending with the theme “Taiyō ni Nareru ka na” (Can I Become the Sun?).