Ino no Aicis anime to premiere February 13 on YouTube

By
Edie Perez
-

A new promotional video for the anime Ino no Aicis has been published on his website, in it he presents the members of his cast and confirms that its premiere will be on Saturday, February 13, through his YouTube channel.

The announced cast includes:

  • Jin Ogasawara como Jindo Kiriya
  • Haruna Asami como Fuka Minase
  • Chiyo Tomaru como Chiyo Izumi
  • Hikaru Midorikawa como Aka-ude

The plot centers on a group of detectives who investigate cases that link some people with certain skills that they have obtained through an app called “AICis”, which has become very popular and is generating a series of disasters.

Regarding the musical section, AliA has been in charge of the opening with the theme “Limit”, while Tsuyu interprets the ending with the theme “Taiyō ni Nareru ka na(Can I Become the Sun?).

Ino no Aicis anime will premiere on February 13 on YouTube - anime news - anime premieres 2021 - anime online on youtube
Ino no Aicis anime will premiere on February 13 on YouTube - anime news - anime premieres 2021 - online anime on youtube - anime recommendations

Leek Cesarshoot

Creator of JellygoodsI live in Mérida, Yucatán and I am passionate about Technology, Blogs and Anime. I consider myself an old school geek and otaku and I spend my free time sharing what I like online, as well as watching series and anime regularly. Follow me on Instagram: CESARSHOOT

View all Cesarshoot posts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here