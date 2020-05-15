Have A Look At Sophie Turner Flaunting Her Baby Bump While Strolling!!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The news about Sophie Turner, the popular “Game Of Thrones” actress being pregnant was all over the internet. Earlier in February, it was out that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are up and ready for their first child together. But there is no official confirmation from any partner for Sophie’s pregnancy.

Sophie Taking A Stroll With Husband Joe Jonas

However, Sophie Turner was to be seen taking a stroll with her husband Joe Jonas while clearly flaunting her baby bump. It was surely clear if you will have a look at the pic of them holding hands of each other. Fans and followers are happy to know that Sophie and Joe are taking great care of their upcoming baby. Although Sophie did not reveal anything on her social media account, fans are congratulating the couple. They are wishing the excellent actress for happy parenting and the birth of a healthy child.

As per the reports, the 24-year-old actress was wearing a comfortable outfit to walk properly. They are taking a stroll as it is necessary for Sophie to exercise a little bit. Turner was wearing a fitted sweatshirt and leggings along with a face mask. While her husband, Joe did surely pick up a red T-shirt, well-fitting jeans, a light jacket, and a face mask.

First pictures of #SophieTurner flaunting her baby bump; enjoys a stroll with hubby #JoeJonas … For more: https://t.co/YY5t2EYhQ4 pic.twitter.com/1PzRLbP35R — ETimes Photogallery (@ETimesPhotos) May 14, 2020

The couple got married after the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Since May 2019, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are living their happily married life. Also, the duo did hold their second wedding at Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France. Their second wedding also took place later in 2019 with all their close friends and family members.

Sophie and Joe are currently living through the happiest times together. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the couple is isolating themselves together under one roof. So they are able to spend some quality moments together as Sophie is going through her golden pregnancy period. Fans are always curious to know about more updates on the couple especially after Sophie did show her increasing baby bump while strolling.

Have A Look At Sophie Turner Flaunting Her Baby Bump While Strolling!! was last modified: by

Share it: