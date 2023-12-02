Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

It seems like Scott Pilgrim is back again. Edgar Wright’s cult classic film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World came out over a decade ago, and now Scott, Ramona, Knives, and the rest of the League of Evil Exes are all back for an anime on Netflix, over twenty years after the original comic was released. To top it all off, it’s great.

You may be wondering whether there will be a second season or attempting to decipher the meaning of that last teaser if you’ve already devoured the show’s eight episodes. If that’s the case, we’ve compiled all the information we have on season 2 of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off to assist you.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2 Renewal Status

Fans were begging for more of the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime after the first season, which was a fantastic addition to the series overall. In a latest conversation, Bryan Lee O’Malley—the creator of the franchise—shared his opinions on the possibility of a sequel.

Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, the show’s executive producer, discussed the deviations from the movie and comics in great detail in an interview with Rolling Stone. When the interview came to a close, the subject of a potential second season was brought up.

According to O’Malley, the creators of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off put all of their energy into the first season and have no intentions or ideas for season 2. Keeping in line with the current trend of landscape series being cancelled after a season, much to the chagrin of viewers, he added that they opted to make season 1 stand alone.

A second season is not in the works, and O’Malley has said that “it would take about 50 different miracles simultaneously for another season to happen,” while Grabinski has stated that they have no formal plans or ideas for one.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2 Release Date

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” season two has not yet announced a premiere date. Beyond the first season, Bryan Lee O’Malley and Ben David Grabinski, the creators, have been quiet. Currently, they see the first season as an independent story with a satisfactory climax, and they don’t see any investigation into the possibility of a second season.

Since the producers have not yet planned or even contemplated a second season, the lack of an anticipated release date reflects their position. Despite their admiration for the setting and people, Grabinski and O’Malley consider the first season a complete and satisfying undertaking. At this time, neither the renewal nor the cancelation of the show’s second season has been announced.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Story

Taking place in Toronto, Canada, the show offers a different take on the story than the original Scott Pilgrim comics and film. In this spinoff of the beloved book, bassist Scott Pilgrim of the indie band The Pilgrims falls for the enigmatic delivery girl Ramona Flowers, just as in the original, drawing the ire of Ramona’s seven wicked exes.

When Scott seems to die after losing the fight with Matthew Patel, Ramona’s first wicked ex, the situation takes an unexpected turn. After discovering that Scott could be alive and delving into his absence, Ramona finds out that everyone’s life have taken a dramatic turn for the worst because of it.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Cast

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Satya Bhabha as Matthew “Matt” Patel

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells and Old Wallace Wells

Brie Larson as Natalie “Envy” Adams

Alison Pill as Kimberly “Kim” Pine

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Johnny Simmons as “Young” Neil Nordegraf

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Mae Whitman as Roxanne “Roxie” Richter

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Jason Schwartzman as Gordon “Gideon Graves” Goose

Shannon Woodward as Hollie

Kevin McDonald as Edgar Wrong

Stephen Root as The Nanomachines

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Julian Cihi as Kyle and Ken Katayanagi

Kristina Pesic and Ingrid Hass as Sandra and Monique

Tony Oliver as First A.D.

Ryan Simpkins as Slate Girl

Nelson Franklin as The Documentarian

Michael Bacall as Envy Fan #4

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Season 2 Plot

Something is missing from “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” according to the sequence that plays after the credits. Gideon and Julie are seen plotting something, maybe to bring the League of Evil Exes back to life. However, the specific reasons and factors involved are yet unknown.

Creators Bryan Lee O’Malley and Ben David Grabinski have hinted that the plot might go on. However, considering O’Malley’s remarks to Polygon on the credits sequence being a Marvel-style spoof, we can’t help but wonder if this is just a lighthearted dig to end the series.

Gideon says with an air of menace, “It’s time for the real game to begin,” as he and his new fiancée Julie watch Scott on a number of screens in Gideon’s lair. A potential second season of the show might be in the works now.

Bryan Lee O’Malley, nevertheless, has already admitted that the Gideon scene after the credits roll was really a “fun little parody of post-credit scenes,” an obvious jab at other superhero properties like Marvel’s MCU, which popularized the practice.

Conclusion

All things considered, the second season of “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” is still a fun mystery. Even though we’re still waiting for formal announcements, the show has won over admirers all around the globe. Keep checking back for additional updates on this thrilling adventure.