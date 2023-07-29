Lycoris Recoil Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know Far

The protagonist of the action anime ‘Lycoris Recoil’ is Takina Inoue, who is a highly trained member of a criminal organization known as Direct Attack. Despite her obvious value to the team, she is ultimately expelled from Direct Attack for disobedience. But then she meets Chisato Nishikigi, a famous Lycoris prodigy who doesn’t care much about her responsibilities but does care about helping others and making the world a better place via her modest gestures, and everything in her life changes in unforeseen ways.

While Takina is ready to get back to her former ways, Chisato is actively trying to alter her outlook by impressing upon her the notion that there is more to life than just killing. The show was met with a lukewarm reception when it first aired, but it has since amassed a massive following thanks in large part to the quality of its exciting fight scenes and the inventive world it has created. After the season 1 finale aired, viewers naturally wanted to know when they could see their favorite characters again. If you’re wondering the same thing, worry not; we’ve got you covered.

Lycoris Recoil Season 2 Release Date

There is currently no set date for Season 2 of Lycoris Recoil. A-1 Pictures has sent us a preview of what’s to come in the anime series. It’s still not obvious if it’s a new season, a movie, or an OVA, but sooner or later, we’ll find out.

It’s no surprise that Lycoris Recoil has already been confirmed for a second season given how well it performed in the ratings compared to the rest of the stellar Summer 2022 lineup, which included Call of the Night and Classroom of the Elite: Season 2. It could be some time before we learn precisely what that is, but one thing is certain: this is not the end of the program.

Lycoris Recoil Storyline

With roots in a fictional pre-Meiji group called “Higanbana,” Takina Inoue is part of a government-sponsored all-female task force of assassins and spies made up of orphans known as “Lycoris.” The group (named after the flower) eliminates criminals and terrorists in Tokyo while posing as high school students to maintain peace in Japan. When one of her coworkers is held hostage during an operation to intercept a big exchange of weaponry, she begins firing indiscriminately at the opponents to rescue her friend, putting the lives of other Lycoris at risk. She was fired for disobedience to agency policy.

She was then sent to the “LycoReco” division of Lycoris, where she would be working with elite agent Chisato Nishikigi, notorious for her role in the bombing of the former radio tower. While the Lycoris are protecting the peace from terrorists commanded by Majima, Takina is working with Chisato to run the café so that she can be readmitted to the agency.

Lycoris Recoil Cast

Chisato Nishikigi Voiced by: Chika Anzai(Japanese); Lizzie Freeman(English)

A highly skilled and happy-go-lucky Lycoris agent.

Voiced by: Chika Anzai(Japanese); Lizzie Freeman(English) A highly skilled and happy-go-lucky Lycoris agent. Takina Inoue Voiced by: Shion Wakayama(Japanese); Xanthe Huynh(English)

A serious and confident Lycoris agent, Takina possesses immense skills as a Lycoris agent, often going out of her way to complete missions on her own.

Voiced by: Shion Wakayama(Japanese); Xanthe Huynh(English) A serious and confident Lycoris agent, Takina possesses immense skills as a Lycoris agent, often going out of her way to complete missions on her own. Kurumi Voiced by: Misaki Kuno(Japanese); Lisa Reimold(English)

A skilled hacker who goes under the code name “Walnut”. She is first introduced wearing a squirrel suit.

Voiced by: Misaki Kuno(Japanese); Lisa Reimold(English) A skilled hacker who goes under the code name “Walnut”. She is first introduced wearing a squirrel suit. Mika Voiced by: Kosuke Sakaki(Japanese); Bob Carter(English)

An Afro-Japanese man who is the manager of LycoReco.

Voiced by: Kosuke Sakaki(Japanese); Bob Carter(English) An Afro-Japanese man who is the manager of LycoReco. Mizuki Nakahara Voiced by: Ami Koshimizu(Japanese); Jennifer Losi(English)

A worker at LycoReco, who was previously a member of the Intelligence Division of DA.

Lycoris Recoil Season 2 Plot

Majima faces off against Chisato in the season one finale. During their heated exchange, both parties’ true intentions and goals become clear. As it turns out, Majima plans to reveal the lies of Direct Attack in an effort to dismantle the organization. On the other hand, Mika engages Himegawa in combat and easily wins; he then goes on to kill Yoshimatsu and steal his heart.

Chisato, with the help of Takina, successfully coaxes Majima down from the tower where they had been squabbling. Everything seems to be back to normal following the Enkobou event, with the exception of the fact that Majima is still alive; Chisato receives the heart that Mika stole from Yoshimatsu.

Season 2 will have Majima formulating a new strategy to counter Direct Attack and reveal their deception. He’ll try to divide the gang, but Chisato’s always there to block him. But her heart malfunctioned during the battle with Majima on the tower, and while her lifeline increased after implanting Yoshimatsu’s heart, the long-term effects remain unclear, and the next season may also shed light on it.

Lycoris Recoil Season 2 Trailer

Since production on Season 2 of Lycoris Recoil has not yet begun, there is currently no promotional material available. One or two months before the launch, they will likely release the trailer. The first season trailer has been uploaded to YouTube and is ready for viewing.

Lycoris Recoil Season 1 Rating

Everyone evaluates a program based on its ratings. The popularity of a show among viewers is usually the strongest predictor of how long it will remain on air. The better the ratings, the more likely it is that the subject will make it. The average audience rating on MyAnimeList is 8.08, which is not far off from the 8.3 that the anime has on IMDb.

Where to watch Lycoris Recoil Season 2?

When Season 2 of Lycoris Recoil airs, you can catch it on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll is also the only place online where you can watch the first season of the anime. The show is also available on Netflix, but only for Japanese viewers. The limited availability is worrisome, but the second season will be easy to obtain on Crunchyroll, a massive service accessible pretty much anywhere.