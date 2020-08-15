School-Live Review: Friendship in the time of a zombie apocalypse

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When we approached School-Live, 2015 adaptation of the manga by Norimitsu Kohaio is Sadoru Chiba at the hands of the studio Lerche, we were not entirely convinced, due to the title and some images found on the net. But what caught our attention particularly is the genre of belonging: horror. Intrigued, we saw the series and we can say that School-Live surprised us and has misled us starting with the initials of the first episode. If this review intrigues you, we remind you that you can find this anime on Crunchyroll and, in this regard, we do not advise you not to miss the August Crunchyroll releases.

A broken mind

There are probably few students who would like to live in school: beyond the days spent in the company of friends, there are questions and surprise assignments. But yet, Yuki Takeya she doesn't think so: she likes to wake up in school Megurigaoka and greet the classmates he crosses in the corridors, as he reaches the classrooms to follow the lessons.

Although she appears to be a model student, Yuki is lazy, most of the time she arrives late to class and forgets to study. Thanks to her cheerful and sunny character, with a smile always printed on her face, she manages to be friends with everyone, even the teachers. Although the student often has the instinct to go home, she knows she can't not to break one of the rules of the Club of Life at school and not to disappoint its members: Kurumi, with a strong and at times impassive character, who goes around the school with a shovel; Miki, call Mii-kun by Yuki, the youngest of the group and avid reader; Yuuri, nicknamed Rii-sanclub president who, as such, acts like a big sister to others; Megumi Sakura, whom Yuki lovingly calls "big sister", teacher and manager of the club; finally, the dog Taromaru, the group's mascot. The task of the members is to live every day at school and to practice the various activities within the school boundaries; almost as if to demonstrate that it is possible to survive in an educational institution.

To survive it is precisely the key word that characterizes School-Live, because, net of a constant joy that hangs in the air, there is a more macabre reality: the four students and the teacher are stuck at school, the only safe place at the moment, after that in Japan and probably in the rest of the world a zombie apocalypse has broken out

This, however, is not the only twist: Yuki, in fact, suffered a strong shock, which led her to convince herself that nothing happened and to continue to live his days normally. Suddenly, School-Live takes on different, more dramatic connotations, and one realizes that Kurumi, Yuuri, Miki, and Megumi have to protect their partner from the truth, indulging her imagination.

Remember

From the first episode it is clear that the focal point of School-Live they are not the undead, as they do not represent an actual threat – although they appear in different situations and only in the final stages do they play a relevant role – but the friendship that unites the protagonists. The pilot already gives us an idea of ​​the direction taken by the anime: it opens showing us Yuki wake up at school and immediately run to the club headquarters to have breakfast with her friends, and then head to class.

The episode allows us to have a smattering of the cast and to realize how the group of friends is very close-knit. The episode continues linearly, with a constant joy that manages to overwhelm and lighten the vision, although it doesn't tear more than a smile. Once you get to the final stages of the episode, you realize the true nature of School-Live: Miki follows Yuki and notices that she is talking to her classmates. Slowly the shot moves and the first details of a room with cracked glass and walls covered with cracks catch the eye, but when the image widens it is discovered that the classroom is completely destroyed, with overturned desks, broken windows , and with the floor covered in blood. The sequence briefly moves to the entrance of the facility, showing a courtyard filled with zombies. We can say that the staging of the opening episode is treated down to the smallest detail: the opening is illusory, leaving no idea of ​​the presence of the undead. Yet what struck us most was seeing Yuki wandering through the corridors of the school, taking lessons, talking to non-existent friends, and behaving as if everything was normal.

It is evident how School-Live games on dualism between comedy and drama, since the light-heartedness that reigns in the episodes always hides a bitter aftertaste; we stop to think that in reality among the laughter of the protagonists there is the intention of not wanting to reveal the truth to a friend who after having suffered a strong shock was unable to recover and an ideal reality was created. On the one hand, it is undeniable how Megumi, Yuuri, Kurumi, and Miki want to protect a partner in difficulty, making her believe what she sees to avoid a sudden collapse, aware that the understanding of what happened must be gradual.

On the other hand, one cannot help but realize how every lie told is a sad illusion, especially when the girl in her innocence and unawareness speaks of dreams and the future. This makes up for an unconvincing storyline that's just a pleasant excuse to show a unique and pure friendship: a group of students who want to help a friend in need, always trying to laugh together even in moments when they would like to let themselves go to despair. Yuki, for her part, manages to overwhelm her companions with her constant carefree and always offers activities to do with the club, such as trips, explorations, tests of courage (always within the confines of the structure) to cheer up, even if his mind still can't process how life has changed. During the episodes we have the opportunity to better explore the protagonists and the friendship that binds them, thanks also to the flashbacks of the initial episodes, set in the first days of chaos.

In this way we can understand how in reality all have changed following the outbreak of the zombie apocalypse and the tragic events they managed to overcome. For example, Kurumi was a shy athlete, in love with hers senpai, but after he turned into an undead, he had to make the hard decision to kill him with the shovel from which he can no longer separate; now she tries to appear cold and is always there in time of need so that others can rely on her. At times Kurumi is tormented by what has happened to her and sometimes hesitates when she has to kill a walking dead, especially if she thinks it might be an acquaintance. Or, Megumi, the teacher, who has taken on the task of defending and helping his students at any cost. In these situations, we notice how the protagonists carry with them objects related in some way to events and to people dear to them, like Kurumi's shovel, which reminds her every day of what she has done, but also the love she has always wanted and lost.

Or Miki, who reads a book that seems endless, not only to continue to cultivate her passion for reading, but also because it reminds her of the last days spent with her best friend. These objects seem to anchor them to a better past now lost, giving them hope for a different future. Not all the characters managed to convince us. In fact, Yuuri seemed less fascinating to us – even if on several occasions we discover glimpses of her character -, being represented as the classic "big sister" of souls who takes care of the others, but who at the right moment can be severe; the cause of the little attention paid to the construction of the character lies perhaps in the will of give more space to the other supporting actors.

The discovery of the zombie apocalypse, in contrast to the serene atmosphere that reigns, is only the first of the twists of School-Live, but what struck us most was about Yuki's trauma. Although the plot twist is closely linked to one of the main roles, it seemed to us not to have the right relevance, but it remains functional: not only does it bring a slight change in future dynamics, but allows the viewer to suspend the vision momentarily, enticing him to rethink what he saw in previous episodes. This allows us to realize that in the episodes some completely unnoticed past clues are disseminated, which help to make people understand how strong Yuki's trauma must have been, to the point of creating their own peaceful life.

Scars

As we could see, School-Live plays a lot on the constant alternation between lightheartedness and drama, and the artistic sector has a key role.

The designs are well cared for, with few moments in which stylistic stumbles are noticed, so as to allow you to appreciate the stylistic rendering even more. The protagonists are characterized by a predominantly rounded stroke and large eyes: a perfect combination that manages to convey sweetness and serenity, thanks also to caricatured expressions in situations where hilarity dominates; all embellished with a radiant photograph.

The character design of the students creates a pleasant contrast with a gloomy atmosphere, which emerges in the moments when the narrative changes directorial style: the stroke takes on more mature shades, without alterations that could ruin the dramatic moments; in these situations the lighting also changes and becomes darker.

The undead are sometimes portrayed as self-propelled beings with an undefined appearance, perhaps to avoid showing patterns that repeat themselves; in other situations, however, they are clearly visible, with particular attention to detail. At times when more zombies appear on the scene, a CGI emerges that suffers from rigid animations, but which overall is pleasant, managing to adapt well to the manual stretch. The good use of the artistic sector manages to create both a perfect cheerful atmosphere, when the protagonists spend their days having fun, and a darker and more restless aura.