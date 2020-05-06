The Last Kingdom Season 5: Release Date, Cast, and More Updates!!

Share it:

Fans will be happy to know that the fourth season has just been premiered. The series creators did treat all the viewers with loads of excitement and thrill. Season 4 was indeed a huge success if we talk about the popularity and viewership of the series. But fans and viewers are already eager to know about the updates on the release of “The Last Kingdom” season 5. Read the article to know about all the details.

“The Last Kingdom” is a British historical fiction television series that happens to be one of the most popular series to watch on Netflix. The story of the series is based on the novel series Bernard Cornwell’s “The Saxon Stories”. After the fourth season did release on 26 April 2020, a huge increase in viewership can be seen on Netflix. Season 4 did arrive on the streaming giant after a long wait of almost a whole year. There is no doubt looking at the excellent story plot of the series that viewers are waiting for the next part of the series.

“The Last Kingdom” Season 5: Release Date

Well, it will be somewhat disappointing to know that there is no official announcement confirmation for the renewal of the season. Still, the fifth season of the series will surely be going to happen. Looking at the current scenario of the Coronavirus outbreak, the production and filming have come to a halt. But as soon as everything will be back to normal, we hope that there will be some updates on the release date of season 5. Our wild guess is that the upcoming season will be releasing in April 2021.

Who is in the cast of season 5?

As you know, each season of the series will introduce some interesting new characters as per the storyline. So the upcoming season will also include some new characters along with all the main characters. We expect the following cast to return in season 5 of the series “The Last Kindom”.

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred

Emily Cox as Brida

Timothy Innes plays King Edward

Eliza Butterworth as Aelswith

Toby Regbo as Aethelred

Jeppe Beck Laursen as Haesten.

Jamie Blackley as Eardwulf

Ian Hart as Berocca

Millie Brady as Aethelflaed

Magnus Brunn as Cnut

Mark Rowley as Finan

Ewan Mitchell as Osferth

Stefanie Martini as Edith

