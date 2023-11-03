Say I Love You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Recently, Say I Love You has been in the headlines as one of the most talked-about love anime programs. Everyone is familiar with the concept of romantic anime and has fantasized at some point about the couples they see on screen. This series will hit home for anybody who has ever been in a committed relationship.

The romantic anime series Say I Love You is about more than just love. What the program is about is connecting with its audience on an emotional level. Since the first season of Say I Love You was so well received, many fans are wondering when they will get to see more.

Say I Love You Season 2

Say I Love You, a manga adaptation of the same-named anime series has been an incredible experience from the very first chapter. The program is new, and its incredible plot bodes well for its future.

The show’s love narrative is the major draw for viewers. The show’s greatness, of course, stems from the characters’ superb acting. As a result of the first season’s success, many viewers have been wondering when the sequel will be released. The audience of Say I Love You is eager to find out more about the couple’s dramatic and fascinating love journey.

Say I Love You Season 2 Renewal Status

The storyline of Sukette ii na yo is also set at a high school. However, its presentation and depiction set it apart from the others. There will be some predictable moments, however, since the tale can only go in one path. Those who also had a significant other in high school found the story to be eerily familiar.

In sum, the anime did well at the box office and received positive reviews. But it wasn’t good enough for Zexcs, so they made a second season of Say I Love You. The studio hasn’t officially declared the future of the animated series. They did not reveal their plans for the show’s cancellation or renewal. Fans of this timeless love story still haven’t heard anything from the production team.

Say I Love You Season 2 Release Date

The first season of ‘Say I Love You’ premiered on October 7, 2012, and concluded on December 12, 2012. After this, on July 24, 2013, an OVA with a single episode premiered. Since then, the show’s popularity has skyrocketed, and several viewers have asked for Season 2. Now, if we examine the anime with the manga, it barely covers just a few volumes of it that have already been released. This means there is still a vast amount of canon for the anime to explore.

Before the show’s premiere over seven years ago, the chances of having a second season were pretty strong. However, now that time has passed and we haven’t heard anything from the studio’s end about it, I wonder whether we’ll ever receive a new season. ‘Say I Love You’ has all the makings of a one-season wonder, but we can only hope that this is not the case. Still, if by some chance the program gets renewed, we will revise this section as soon as we find out when you can expect to see ‘Say I Love You’ season 2.

Say I Love You Story

Unassuming and reticent Mei Tachibana has spent all four years of high school alone, both socially and romantically. She was very careful about new people because of a traumatic experience she had as a youngster in which individuals she thought were her friends ended up being poisonous and superficial. Yamato Kurosawa, a popular kid, catches her eye and quickly becomes a romantic interest. Mei’s social circle expands as a result of their friendship and growing closeness.

Say I Love You Cast

Mei Tachibana Voiced by: Ai Kayano (Japanese); Caitlynn French (English)

Voiced by: Ai Kayano (Japanese); Caitlynn French (English) Yamato Kurosawa Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Leraldo Anzaldua (English)

Voiced by: Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese); Leraldo Anzaldua (English) Asami Oikawa Voiced by: Risa Taneda (Japanese); Monica Rial (English)

Voiced by: Risa Taneda (Japanese); Monica Rial (English) Kenji Nakanishi Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese); Greg Ayres (English)

Voiced by: Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese); Greg Ayres (English) Aiko Mutō Voiced by: Yumi Uchiyama (Japanese); Carli Mosier (English)

Voiced by: Yumi Uchiyama (Japanese); Carli Mosier (English) Masashi Tachikawa Voiced by: Junji Majima (Japanese); Clint Bickham (English)

Voiced by: Junji Majima (Japanese); Clint Bickham (English) Kakeru Hayakawa Voiced by: Yuki Kaji (Japanese); Adam Gibbs (English)

Voiced by: Yuki Kaji (Japanese); Adam Gibbs (English) Chiharu Ogawa Voiced by: Hisako Kanemoto (Japanese); Genevieve Simmons (English)

Voiced by: Hisako Kanemoto (Japanese); Genevieve Simmons (English) Megumi Kitagawa Voiced by: Minako Kotobuki (Japanese); Emily Neves (English)

Voiced by: Minako Kotobuki (Japanese); Emily Neves (English) Kai Takemura Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Andrew Love (English)

Voiced by: Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese); Andrew Love (English) Nagi Kurosawa Voiced by: Mariya Ise (Japanese); Brittney Karbowski (English)

Voiced by: Mariya Ise (Japanese); Brittney Karbowski (English) Daichi Kurosawa Voiced by: Kazuya Nakai (Japanese); David Matranga (English)

Voiced by: Kazuya Nakai (Japanese); David Matranga (English) Miki Arai Voiced by: Saori Hayami (Japanese); Allison Sumrall (English)

Say I Love You Season 2 Plot

Since it is currently unknown how many more chapters of the original manga series the second season of Say I Love You will possibly adapt, it is impossible to predict how far the season would go. In particular, because of a general lack of knowledge, we have no idea what direction the second installment may go, assuming it ever occurs. Here’s a rundown of the source material to give you a sense of what the series was like in case it ever makes a comeback.

Say I Love You Season 2 Trailer

As we know, there haven’t been any updates on season 2 of the program from the creators, thus we also haven’t gotten any trailers for season 2 yet. However, the manga for the whole program is accessible online, and select glances from the first season of the anime are available on YouTube.

Where to watch Say I Love You?

Just say it; you know you want to. Anime fans can watch their favorite shows anytime and anywhere thanks to services like Animetv and Crunchyroll.