Major 2nd Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Major 2nd Season 2 only wrapped up in November of last year, and now fans are asking whether there is going to be a Season 3. It’s a baseball-themed anime that has become popular in a short amount of time. This is a sports anime, and they are always big business. So, will this anime get a third season? All the current information is shown here.

It’s a Japanese anime series about sports called Major 2nd. It’s a reimagining of Takuya Mitsuda’s manga of the same name. This manga is a continuation of another series, Major. On April 7, 2018, the anime was initially shown to the public. Its second season was broadcast last year. However, due to the widespread spread of the coronavirus, viewers had to take several breaks in between episodes.

Major 2nd Season 3 Renewal Status

The third season renewal of “Major 2nd” has not yet been announced. More than two years have passed since the conclusion of the second season of the animated series on November 7, 2020. Fans shouldn’t worry too much about whether or not their favorite anime will be renewed, since sometimes it takes years for the makers to decide. We are still holding out hope for a third season since there have been no cancelation notifications.

OLM, the studio producing the show, is likely still debating the best course of action for the anime adaptation. Another crucial aspect of anime renewals is the availability of source material for a subsequent season. More than 200 chapters have been released in the manga’s 23 volumes. There’s the story there for at least two more seasons. Additionally, interest in a third season has only grown over time. The show’s future seems promising, so here’s hoping we hear about a renewal soon.

Major 2nd Season 3 Release Date

Major 2nd premiered on April 7 for its first season and has since become one of the most popular and well-liked TV shows in Japan and other parts of the globe. As a result of airing for two full seasons, spanning half a century of episodes, and illuminating the manga sports scene via animation, the show has amassed a large following.

The idea of season 3 has lately been spreading like a forest fire in discussions about the entertainment sectors, thanks to the growing number of fans who are actively discussing having their favorite series renewed.

Despite the fact that no official announcement has been made public by any of the production members, Major League Soccer fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the third season will be released at the conclusion of 2023 or even stretching too early in 2024 despite the fact that the world has been completely shut down for two years due to the pandemic.

Major 2nd Cast

Daigo Shigeno Voiced by: Natsumi Fujiwara

Hikaru Satō Voiced by: Kōtarō Nishiyama

Mutsuko Sakura Voiced by: Kana Hanazawa

Hayato Urabe Voiced by: Taichi Ichikawa

Andy Suzuki Voiced by: Shintaro Ohata

Michiru Mayumura Voiced by: Yui Horie

Wataru Mayumura Voiced by: Jun Fukushima

Izumi Shigeno Voiced by: Natsumi Takamori

Akira Nishina Voiced by: Daiki Yamashita

Tao Sagara Voiced by: Ayane Sakura

Yayoi Sawa Voiced by: Maki Kawase

Anita Kabashima Voiced by: Rie Murakawa

Chisato Fujī Voiced by: Sumire Uesaka

Seira Kandori Voiced by: Ayahi Takagaki

Hiromu Tanba Voiced by: Tomokazu Sugita

Takumi Chiba Voiced by: Yūki Yonai

Chiyo Fujī Voiced by: Sayumi Watabe

Major 2nd Season 3 Plot

In “Major 2nd,” we follow Daigo Shigeno, the son of a famous baseball player, as he strives to make a name for himself on the sporting scene. However, the achievement is not a stroll in the park. After understanding that his father was much more skilled than he was, Shigeno spiraled into a deep melancholy in the first season.

He gave up on his aspirations and lived an unproductive life for a long time until a new classmate assisted him in getting over his dismay and brought him back to sports. This new student’s dad is a renowned baseball player and a good friend of Daigo’s dad. They became fast friends and always challenged each other to see who could play better. If the anime is picked up for a third season, it will follow Shigeno as he tries to make it big in the world of sports.

Major 2nd Season 3: Is there enough source material?

As we’ve already established, the anime is faithful to the storyline of the manga. This comic first appeared online in March 2015 and is currently being updated regularly.

The author has just released the 22nd installment. There are 218 chapters in the manga at now, and only around half of them were used in the anime adaptation. Major 2nd Season 3 may go on without any concerns since OML Studio has sufficient material to work with. The production company may use the leftover material to expand the show’s world beyond the third season.

Major 2nd Season 3 Trailer

Major 2nd’s second season concluded on November 7, 2020, but since then, there have been no major announcements made about the start of the third season, and naturally, no definitive trailer has been put out for the public, nor has any date been stated regarding the trailer release date of season 3. However, we anticipate the publication of some Major League Baseball season preview content before the start of the new season.

Where to watch Major 2nd?

Seasons 1 and 2 were reportedly shown on NHK Educational TV between April 2018 and November 2020, and Season 3 is also likely to be made accessible on the same network.