Kim Kardashian Gets Sassed By Katharine McPhee: Katharine Says Her Husband David Posted Her Bikini Selfie!!

The 35-year-old Singer, Katharine McPhee and Famous Star of “KUWTK”, Kim Kardashian are on Friendly Terms nowadays. But Katharine could not control herself to swipe a blow at Kim Kardashian through her Instagram Post.

Kim Kardashian gets a little swipe from McPhee. The Skims Founder may act or not on this rude like behavioral post. This Post is viral on Social Media Networks Currently.

Katharine McPhee posted her Bikini Selfie that was take in her luxurious Bathroom which clearly shows her lean abs. Although she is refusing that she did not posted the photo on her Instagram.

She claims that her husband David Foster Posted it while he was playing games in her Phone. She also said that she did not have any idea why David would choose such a pic. But she is not complaining because the picture is good.

This Caption is nearly enough similar to the Caption that 38-year-old Kim Kardashian wrote in one of her highly liked photos back in 2015.

Back in 2015, Kim got tons of likes on her bikini image. She insisted her daughter North has posted the sexy snap. Fans were somewhat wondering that North who was almost 3 can manage to do such a thing all by herself.

So let us see if Kim Kardashian gives any response to Katharine McPhee.