"Santos won fairly," sentenced Luis Fernando Tena, after Chivas' "painful" defeat against Santos

"Santos won fairly," sentenced Luis Fernando Tena (Photo: Courtesy / JAM MEDIA / Club Santos)

The Chivas They had a difficult night in Torreón. Saints took advantage of his local quality and added his first victory in the tournament Guard1anes 2020, beating the Guadalajara 2-0.

"It was a highly contested match, but overall Santos won fairly. He was better than us and he could reflect it on the scoreboard, "he stressed. Luis Fernando Tena, rojiblanco coach, at a press conference.

El Flaco pointed out that they are "hurt" for not having achieved the three points. “I highlight the delivery, the attitude that our players always leave on the field. We have to admit that the opponent played a good game ”he commented.

Las Chivas had a difficult night in Torreón (Photo: Courtesy / JAM MEDIA / Club Santos)

“This court is historically complicated because it always has competent teams. Beyond the court, the people and the stands, if you have strong teams it will always be difficult and today was not the exception ”, explained the strategist.

Although he acknowledged that the absences affected him due to the COVID-19, He assured that it is not an excuse for not getting a good result. Likewise, he pointed out that they should improve on the offensive sideThey have not scored a goal since the beginning of the contest.

It hurts and worries us. Of course it is something to analyze very well. We have not created the necessary scoring opportunities

El Flaco noted that they are "hurt" for not having achieved the three points (Photo: Courtesy / JAM MEDIA / Club Santos)

He clarified that he does not know if he will be able to count on the infected soccer players when they face Puebla on the following day. Furthermore, he recalled that only Uriel Antuna He tested negative, but could not count on him because he had not trained for two weeks.

"It is very difficult to specify that, because you don't know how the viral load is going and when can the tests be negative ”, lamented the Mexican.

Santos celebrates his first victory

The Laguneros got their first three points (Photo: Courtesy / JAM MEDIA / Club Santos)

The Laguneros got their first three points, thus recovering from the defeat against Blue Cross the last weekend. Guillermo Almada, helmsman of the Warriors, celebrated the victory.

“I did like the team. The truth is that we generated a lot of situations, especially when we were 11 against 11, ”said the Uruguayan, minutes after the Luis Fernando conference.

And it is that, for the second time, Santos is left with one less man. This time, Felix Torres left the field at minute 63 for second yellow, which caused the visitors to take the initiative of the game.

On this, the South American noted that they spoke with the player at half-time to prevent expulsion, but noted that these are things that happen in football. "For me, Torres's expulsion was totally unfair, but soccer happened in this way and the important thing is that we achieved the victory ”, he indicated.

Santos beat Chivas 2-0 at home (Photo: Courtesy / JAM MEDIA / Club Santos)

However, he did not want to elaborate on his views on the VAR (Video Arbitration Assistant), despite the fact that the last party had comments on the arbitration. "If there must be a correction, I will not make it public"he sentenced.

He acknowledged that the team was insecure after losing to Cruz Azul. "Always debuting losing generates a bit of insecurity, especially in the changes as drastic as the one we had ”, he explained.

However, he clarified that they could recover from adversity by getting a victory at home. “Today I think we ratify all that and the triumphs give you confidence. It will be an incentive for the coming matches. I repeat, it is a deserved victory that we took ”, he concluded.

