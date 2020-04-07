Sanctuary, the Documentary by Javier and Carlos Bardem, in Streaming

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Given the impossibility of opening in commercial theaters in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the documentary ‘Sanctuary', made by Javier Y Carlos Bardem It comes via streaming to the main local and international platforms.

According to his official synopsis, ‘Sanctuary' sample "the story of how to create the largest marine sanctuary on earth in the Antarctic Ocean. We accompany brothers Javier and Carlos Bardem, spokespersons for the Antarctic Sanctuary campaign, in their fight to get the popular support necessary to launch this initiative. Achieving this small victory in the fight to save the environment in the last virgin area of ​​the planet is not an easy task. We will accompany our protagonists on their journey aboard the Arctic Sunrise. We will witness how science, politics and social networks combine to get almost 3 million people to support this initiative that ultimately depends only on a political decision"

Directed by Álvaro Longoria (‘The Propaganda Game’, ‘Neither different nor different: Champions’, ‘Dos Cataluñas’), has been produced by Morena Films and Pinguin Films and has the collaboration of Greenpeace.

On April 10 we can enjoy ‘Sanctuary' in Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, Apple TV +, Google TV, Vodafone, Rakuten TV, Huawei Video and, on a date to be specified throughout the month of April, on channel # 0 of Movistar +.

After starting its screenings at the Toronto Film Festival and at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, the documentary has traveled half the world through many festivals until it recently won the “Honorary Green Oscar” award from the Foundation Cinema for Peace.

Morena Films