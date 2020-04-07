Entertainment

Sanctuary, the Documentary by Javier and Carlos Bardem, in Streaming

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Given the impossibility of opening in commercial theaters in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the documentary ‘Sanctuary', made by Javier Y Carlos Bardem It comes via streaming to the main local and international platforms.

According to his official synopsis, ‘Sanctuary' sample "the story of how to create the largest marine sanctuary on earth in the Antarctic Ocean. We accompany brothers Javier and Carlos Bardem, spokespersons for the Antarctic Sanctuary campaign, in their fight to get the popular support necessary to launch this initiative. Achieving this small victory in the fight to save the environment in the last virgin area of ​​the planet is not an easy task. We will accompany our protagonists on their journey aboard the Arctic Sunrise. We will witness how science, politics and social networks combine to get almost 3 million people to support this initiative that ultimately depends only on a political decision"

READ:  Avengers unite! In which order it is convenient to see all the films of the Marvel Universe

Directed by Álvaro Longoria (‘The Propaganda Game’, ‘Neither different nor different: Champions’, ‘Dos Cataluñas’), has been produced by Morena Films and Pinguin Films and has the collaboration of Greenpeace.

On April 10 we can enjoy ‘Sanctuary' in Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, Apple TV +, Google TV, Vodafone, Rakuten TV, Huawei Video and, on a date to be specified throughout the month of April, on channel # 0 of Movistar +.

After starting its screenings at the Toronto Film Festival and at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, the documentary has traveled half the world through many festivals until it recently won the “Honorary Green Oscar” award from the Foundation Cinema for Peace.

Sanctuary

Morena Films

Sanctuary

Morena Films

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.