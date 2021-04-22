Samsung’s sportiest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, at one of its lowest prices on Amazon for 179 euros

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 It’s one of the smartwatches of the most recent South Korean company, and is aimed at users who are looking for a device with which to record their physical activity, as well as receive notifications and other tasks. It is on sale on Amazon for 179 euros, one of its lowest prices on the platform.





With a recommended retail price of 209 euros in the official store of the brand, on Amazon you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with a 30 euro discount That leaves it at its second lowest price to date on the platform, for 179 euros. It is also at the same price in pink at El Corte Inglés.

Weighing approximately 26 grams for the aluminum version of the smartwatch, the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a 1.2 “Super AMOLED display with resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. This technology allows you to see all the information that it displays very clearly and with good brightness, even when outdoors in sunlight.

It incorporates the 1.15 GHz dual-core Exynos 9110 processor, and 768 MB of RAM memory (there is another version with 1.5 GB, but it is more expensive). Regarding the internal storage, its 4 GB (of which not all are available to the user) are used to store music and listen to it without a direct connection to the smartphone, or install applications through the Galaxy Store.

Its operating system is Tizen, owned by Samsung and it integrates very well with the company’s smartphones. It connects to the terminals through Bluetooth 5.0, although it also has Wi-Fi 802.11n and NFC to make mobile payments. Among its sensors we find the heart rate monitoring with eight photodiodes, EKG, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer and ambient light. Its 247 mAh battery gives it a range of up to two days with normal, not very demanding use.

