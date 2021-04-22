How to know the mobile model you have without installing anything, both on Android and your iPhone

We are going to explain to you how to know the model of mobile you have, so that if someone asks you what your phone is, you can find out quickly. You will be able to obtain the name of the model directly from the options of your device, and you will not need to install any specific application to know it. Thus, you will not need to expose your data to the owners of other apps.

We are going to explain how to know the model of your mobile step by step, both on Android and on your iPhone. Remember that we also have guides so you can know advanced data such as the IMEI of your mobile, if your phone is free or not, or details such as if your mobile has NFC.

How to know the model of your Android

The first thing you have to do is enter Android settings. To do this you have to look for an application called Settings that you will have installed by default on your phone. You can look for it in the app drawer.

Once inside the settings of your mobile, you have to click on the section Phone information, which will appear almost at the bottom of the list of sections. In old versions of Android this section may not be here, but within the System.

Inside the section Phone information, scroll down until you see the section of Model, in which the exact model of your phone will appear. You will also have the IMEI that is used to identify it. Just remember that each model can have different versions, with different storage, even if they belong to the same phone model.

How to know the model of your iPhone

The first thing you have to do is enter your iPhone settings. To do this you have to look for an application called Settings that you will have installed by default on your phone. You will recognize it because it has a cogwheel icon.

When you go into the settings, you will see a lot of sections divided into blocks. Here, you have to click on the section General, which will be in the third block of settings options. It also has the icon of a cogwheel.

Inside the section General, you have to click on the category of Information. This is the one that will appear first.

You will enter a screen where you will see all the information related to your phone. Here, you have to look at the section of Model name, because it is the one that will tell you the model of iPhone you have. Below you can also see other information such as storage capacity, which will help you to know which one you have within the different versions of the same model.