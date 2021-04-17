Samsung Galaxy S21 5G con el smartwatch Galaxy Watch Active 2 en Amazon a 858 euros

If you are thinking of buying the high-end Samsung and also its watch, at Amazon you can take both in a single pack and save money: the Samsung Pack Galaxy S21 5G + Galaxy Watch Active 2 for 858 euros. Be careful because it is a short-term flash offer

Buy Samsung Pack Galaxy S21 + Galaxy Watch Active2 pack at the best price

Separately, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB has a RRP of 859 euros (although in Amazon you have it for 761 euros) and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 of 44 mm usually exceeds 200 euros, as you can see, in any case the pack would be around the thousand euros, but now you get everything for 858 euros in all available colors

If you prefer the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G with the same clock, you also have the same offer that leaves it at 1058 euros in black and silver colors in PcComponentes and in Amazon.





SAMSUNG Smartphone S21 5G 128 GB Violeta con Watch Active 2

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is the little brother of the new high-end of the Korean firm, a phone that stood out in our analysis for its contained size (interesting if you like compact phones), how well its on-screen reader works, and its overall balance.

It is high-end is a powerful phone with a quality screen, with a 6.2 “AMOLED panel with FHD + resolution, refresh rate at 120Hz and compatible with HDR10 + content. It has capable hardware even for gaming thanks to its Exynos 2100. With triple rear camera, 4,000 mAh battery with fast charge at 25W and 5G connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, in this case with a 44mm aluminum case, we liked when we tested it for its urban and versatile design, how good its screen looks and how comprehensive it is when it comes to displaying data and statistics on the screen. With GPS, heart rate measurement, ECG, military endurance.

