Samsung Customize The Android Version in Next S10 Launch

When you get Samsung Galaxy S10 in your hand, UI of Android Pie 9 is look bit different from original Android Pie 9. The reason behind this difference is Samsung is to Customize the Android Version in this Phone.

Samsung Customize the UI of the Galaxy S10. A newly Created version of UI is called as a “Samsung One UI”

Aim For Samsung UI One

Previously Samsung uses the TouchWiz UI but now One UI Will replace it to create new Samsung Experience. The goal of Samsung One UI helps the user to focus on the task at hand. To make Smooth UI, Samsung Clear the clutter in from previous Samsung UI Experience. Only focus to make UI Clean. That is Setting, First, they are a focus on the Setting, Samsung Settings are regrouped here. So that is easier to access now. The Phone, Notes, and Email will get new look icons.

About Samsung One UI, Officials Saying that “restructured the way we interact with our devices.” Buttons are having the place at top of the screen. And Top Area of the screen is reserved for the notification and viewing content.

Next Aim is “be visibly comfortable.” Colors are essential here. To make better vision color has been used with the proper clarity.

Samsung One UI is sweet to use as compare to past Samsung Softwares. Dark Mode of the Samsung One UI is Stunning. You cannot get Dark Mode in Android Pie but here you have. Thanks to Samsung One UI.

Don’t worry it is now the Samsung own OS. Samsung One UI is based on the Android 9 Pie. In One UI, You will get some spice taste of features such as gesture navigation option, improved notification, a new bunch of the emoji.

Goosebumps!! and so much waiting for Samsung Galaxy S1o One UI. New Verison aka One UI 2.0 is in working mode at Samsung UI Station. It will come up with lots of Customized UI Changes.

Samsung One UI 2.0 will come up with the Android Q. And they are expecting to release in later 2019 Quarter 3. Then they announce the Samsung Galaxy S11 in 2020 with One UI 2.1.