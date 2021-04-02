Sailor Moon Stage Musical returns in September after COVID-19 delay

The official page of the franchise Sailor Moon created by Naoko Takeuchi, announced Thursday that the Sailor Scouts will return with the musical of Kaguya-Hime no Koibito this September in Tokyo Japan.

The production will relaunch with the reunion of the original cast and staff. The first batch of advance tickets will be available to members of the Pretty Guardians official fan club, and then, The Truth News share more details with you.

What delayed the musical Kaguya-hime no Koibito?

The musical Kaguya-hime no Koibito was originally planned to debut at the summer 2019, but then it was delayed until the summer of 2020. It was delayed again due to the new disease of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Portada de Kaguya-hime no Koibito (Sailor Moon –Naoko Takeuchi)

The recent Sailor Moon musical series began with Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon “The Reconquest” in 2013 to celebrate the manga’s 20th anniversary. The fourth of the new theatrical musicals, Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon “Le Mouvement Final”, ran in Japan from September to October 2017.

The last performance of the musical, recorded on October 1, 2017 in Osaka, was screened in theaters in the United States in March. 2018, and it was also screened in theaters in Canada in early April 2018.

The Usagi Tsukino franchise also received a new stage musical starring members of the idol group Nogizaka46. The musical was presented at The Tennōzu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo in June 2018, and at TBS Akasaka ACT Theater in Tokyo in September 2018.

Sailor Moon The Super Live performance show was previewed at the “AiiA 2.5 Theater” in Tokyo in August and September 2018, before performing at the “Palais des congrès” in Paris in November 2018 as part of the event. Japonismes 2018 in Paris France.

The show had a US premiere in March 2019. A separate “Prism on Ice” show starring figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva as Sailor Moon would have opened last June, but is now scheduled for June 2021.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News and stay informed. Kill ne!